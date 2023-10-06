Does Loki's Season 2 Premiere Have a Post-Credits Scene?

The second season of Loki debuted Thursday night on Disney+ and with the most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe series, Secret Invasion, bucking trend by not featuring a post credits scene, many fans have wondered if the first episode of Loki would pick that trend back up. And it's a question that's been on fans minds for another reason, considering that the first season of Loki ended on a major cliffhanger with no post credits scene in sight. But with the second season finally here, the question of a post credits scene as has been answered. Yes, the Season 2 premiere of Loki has a post credits scene and it's one that both addresses a major character and is an interesting Easter egg as well.

Warning: Spoilers for the Season 2 episode of Loki beyond this point.

After the season premiere dealt with Loki's timeslipping, revealed the dire situation killing He Who Remains had put the Temporal Loom that is responsible for the Sacred Timeline and well, everything, in and established the immediate consequences of the Season 1 finale, the episode also made it clear that Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) was now being hunted by a faction of the TVA. But Sylvie isn't really seen in the episode — other than a brief moment when Loki timeslips into the future — at least until the post credits scene which is where we find out what she did after killing He Who Remains.

The scene drops us — and Sylvie into 1982 Broxton, Oklahoma in a branched timeline and she makes her way to a McDonald's seeking food. As she walks in, she sees all the patrons happy and enjoying themselves and seems moved by the scene. When the clerk asks her what she'd like to order and points out a few options, she says that she wants to try everything.

The scene pays off on McDonald's tease earlier this year that the brand would be a part of Loki's second season — and hints how Sylvie may end up working at the fast-food restaurant as seen in the Season 2 trailer. The scene also delivers a fun Easter egg — both for fans of the comics and for MCU fans. For comics fans, Broxton, Oklahoma is a familiar location as it is the small town in Oklahoma near where Thor recreated the City of Asgard.

It's also a minor MCU Easter egg as well. In the second season of Agent Carter, Broxton, Oklahoma is briefly visited in 1920. The location is featured in the episode "Smoke & Mirrors" and is the location of the home of Bud Schultz. The episode explores the backstory of Whitney Frost, aka Agnes Cully who grew up in Broxton.

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

