Loki Head Writer Says the Villain Is an Ass, and That Makes His Job Easier

Loki is finally premiering on Disney+ next week and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are excited to see what's in store for the God of Mischief. In the time between Thor: The Dark World and Avengers: Infinity War, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) grew a lot as a person and even went out as a hero in the end. However, the version of Loki in the new series is coming from 2012, right after the events of The Avengers, so it's probably safe to refer to him as a villain again (for now). Whether he's acting the villain or the hero, there's no denying that Loki is a bit of an ass. In fact, Loki's head writer, Michael Waldron, recently explained to Mid-Day why that makes writing the character easier.

"Because Tom is fun to watch, it is fun to write [a story on him]. Our first thought was to create a story about this character that hasn’t been told in 10 years. Loki is an ass, and that makes my life as a writer easy. He’s a man of frustration and chaos, and in any scene, anything can happen. This gives the writer a chance to take the story in different directions. Just like the shape-shifting character that Loki is, we wanted the show to be [unpredictable] as well," Waldron shared.

The Loki series follows the version of the character after he escaped with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. In the new show, he's picked up by the Time Variance Authority, who plans to force him to assist in fixing the timeline he helped break. The series offers the exciting opportunity to introduce new versions of various characters from across the Marvel multiverse. In addition to Hiddleston as Loki, the cast of the series also includes Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer. The show will also feature Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.

"All of these stories, in their own way, are interconnected, and have ramifications," Waldron previously told /Film. "I think that certainly, our aim with the Loki series was for it to have wide-reaching ramifications across the MCU moving forward. So, you know, was I having to clean up some of the messes that I made [with Loki]? Maybe so."

Loki will premiere on Disney+ on June 9th. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Black Widow, which is scheduled to hit in theatres and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th. What If... is hitting Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.