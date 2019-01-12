Marvel Rumor Suggests Big Twist to Loki Disney+ TV Series

The launch of Disney’s new streaming service Disney+ will allow the Marvel Cinematic Universe to expand in new and exciting ways, with a new rumor hinting that the upcoming Loki series could see the debut of Kid Loki in the MCU.

That Hashtag Show reported the rumor, though it was unable to corroborate with a second source, that the new series would shift focus away from Tom Hiddleston‘s incarnation of the character and borrow a page from the comic books to bring a different version of the character to life. This version of Loki debuted after the character’s death during the events of Siege, with Kid Loki immediately becoming a fan-favorite with readers.

Disney has claimed that their TV series would incorporate performers from the films to bring these shows to life, the implication being that Hiddleston would appear in the Loki series. However, Hiddleston’s tenure with Marvel dates back to 2011 and Thor, which causes doubts that the actor would want to commit to an entire series focusing on the character after being involved with the MCU for so long. Were the series to focus on Kid Loki, Hiddleston could potentially still be involved as a narrator or in flashback sequences without having to commit to starring in an entire series.

Another detail that could lend credence to this Kid Loki rumor is that in Avengers: Infinity War, Loki was seemingly killed by Thanos prior to the villain’s use of the Infinity Gauntlet, making it seem unlikely that he would return from the dead in a future film. His otherworldly heritage, on the other hand, could allow him to come back to life in an all-new form.

Following the announcement of the Loki TV series, Hiddleston shared a message on Twitter, which read, “Loki. More stories to tell. More mischief to make. More to come.”

Immediately after Loki was killed in Infinity War, theories began emerging about how it was all a ruse, with Hiddleston himself unsure about the character’s current status within the MCU.

“Listen… I’ve heard some amazing theories about this,” Hiddleston explained at a convention appearance. “I was in a park in London a couple of weeks ago, and some guys came and said hi, and they asked me the same question. They said, ‘Hey, listen, we need an answer to this question. All the other times Loki’s died’ — there’s been a few — ‘he stabs with his right hand. And now he’s stabbing with his left hand.’ I was like, ‘That’s incredible attention to detail.’”

