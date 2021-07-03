Loki Writer Reveals BTS Details From Episode 4

Loki Episode 4 was quite a ride, and one of the writers for the series sat down with fans to unpack all the events. Eric Martin has been having fun with the God of Mischief on Twitter since the series was announced. He decided to have a round of Loki Midnight Theater to discuss where Tom Hiddleston’s character goes from here. In the tweets, he describes getting that time loop right with Lady Sif and how Sylvie’s flashback to open the episode came to be. Viewers were not emotionally prepared for Loki and Mobius to have the conversations that occurred during Episode 4. It feels like we will be seeing more of Owen Wilson’s bureaucrat before the series is over. For now, we all just have to ponder what happens when a boastful god, a child, a silver age trickster, and a crocodile walk into a bar. Check out the fun details down below:

Who's ready for a little #LokiMidnightTheater. Tonight, we’re screening the Ep 4 of #LOKI, written by me! — Eric Martin (@MrEricMartin) July 1, 2021

Wilson spoke to Marvel.com about how everything broke bad for everyone’s favorite jet-ski enthusiast.

"The relationship between Mobius and Renslayer, it's the way you might have with your boss. Or when you're back in school with the principal or someone in a position of authority and having to sort of try to charm them so you're able to pursue your projects," Wilson explained. "That's the dynamic between Mobius and Renslayer. She sort of loses patience with Mobius and with another one of his schemes. But, I think, she also sort of enjoys that he's a little bit of a rascal."

Did you enjoy Episode 4 of Loki? Let us know in the comments!