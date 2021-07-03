Loki Writer Reveals BTS Details From Episode 4
Loki Episode 4 was quite a ride, and one of the writers for the series sat down with fans to unpack all the events. Eric Martin has been having fun with the God of Mischief on Twitter since the series was announced. He decided to have a round of Loki Midnight Theater to discuss where Tom Hiddleston’s character goes from here. In the tweets, he describes getting that time loop right with Lady Sif and how Sylvie’s flashback to open the episode came to be. Viewers were not emotionally prepared for Loki and Mobius to have the conversations that occurred during Episode 4. It feels like we will be seeing more of Owen Wilson’s bureaucrat before the series is over. For now, we all just have to ponder what happens when a boastful god, a child, a silver age trickster, and a crocodile walk into a bar. Check out the fun details down below:
Who's ready for a little #LokiMidnightTheater. Tonight, we’re screening the Ep 4 of #LOKI, written by me!— Eric Martin (@MrEricMartin) July 1, 2021
Wilson spoke to Marvel.com about how everything broke bad for everyone’s favorite jet-ski enthusiast.
"The relationship between Mobius and Renslayer, it's the way you might have with your boss. Or when you're back in school with the principal or someone in a position of authority and having to sort of try to charm them so you're able to pursue your projects," Wilson explained. "That's the dynamic between Mobius and Renslayer. She sort of loses patience with Mobius and with another one of his schemes. But, I think, she also sort of enjoys that he's a little bit of a rascal."
That opener
Early on, we knew we wanted to actually see when Sylvie was taken from her timeline. Renslayer being the one that brought her in was a lovely little tidbit we came up with later. #LokiMidnightTheater— Eric Martin (@MrEricMartin) July 1, 2021
OUCH
Man, Tom took some punishment shooting all this Lady Sif stuff. For obvious reasons, we shot a lot of takes of him getting beat up. #LokiMidnightTheater— Eric Martin (@MrEricMartin) July 1, 2021
A question about B-15's past
We considered versions where we would actually see what B15 sees, but nothing sold it more than seeing @wunmo feel that. #LokiMidnightTheater— Eric Martin (@MrEricMartin) July 1, 2021
Poor Mobius
Ugh...I still hate seeing Mobius pruned. Probably Loki's first true friend and he's particalized in front of him. #LokiMidnightTheater— Eric Martin (@MrEricMartin) July 1, 2021
Couldn't find the words with that silver tongue
Loki, struggling to say how he feels. Tom just wears all that on his face. And poof. Gone. Ugh...what a gut punch. #LokiMidnightTheater— Eric Martin (@MrEricMartin) July 1, 2021
That major twist
We took some HUGE swings this episode.Marvel definitely had some concerns that we were moving too quickly by taking the Timekeepers off the board. #LokiMidnightTheater— Eric Martin (@MrEricMartin) July 1, 2021
Alligator Loki!!
That's Alligator Loki. He's definitely a favorite of mine. A true creation of @michaelwaldron— Eric Martin (@MrEricMartin) July 1, 2021
Tom Hiddleston the Legend
Nobody knows Loki better, so Tom took us through his Loki lecture and came in and spent a few days with us midway through writing.— Eric Martin (@MrEricMartin) July 1, 2021