Loki Star Addresses SPOILER's Betrayal in Episode 4

We're officially two-thirds of the way through the first season of Marvel Studios' Loki, and the live-action Disney+ series is definitely giving fans quite a lot to chew over. The recently released fourth episode provided a number of meaningful character moments and surprising twists, including one particularly shocking betrayal. Spoilers for Episode 4 of Loki, "The Nexus Event", below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode sees the consequences of Episode 2's cliffhanger come back to haunt the Time Variance Authority, especially once Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia di Martino) are brought back to the headquarters. As the episode goes along, Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) begins to question the true intentions of the TVA, especially as he starts to learn the truth of what happened to Hunter C-20 (Sasha Lane). When Mobius confronts Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) about the truth, Ravonna ordered for Mobius to be pruned, and he (briefly) is wiped out of existence.

“Her only friend, really, is Mobius, and she kind of betrays him,” Mbatha-Raw explained in a recent interview with Marvel.com. “Or she sees it as he betrayed her, and they have this massive schism. And you sort of think, gosh, where is she going to go now? Who's going to be in her corner? Who's she going to have a drink with at the end of the day. It's a lot of stress!”

The episode also showcased some other key moments from Ravonna, including her abducting a young Sylvie from her home in Asgard, and preventing Hunter C-20 from speaking out about what happened to her.

“She's really worked hard to get where she is, so she's not going to be reckless with the power that has been hard-earned for her,” Mbatha-Raw said of Ravonna. “She, in some ways, is deeply indoctrinated with the ways of the TVA. She's completely conditioned by their thinking and the idea of the Sacred Timeline, and the concept of free will is quite alien to her. She's a believer. She believes in law and order, and it's done quite well for her so far in terms of getting her to where she is. She's not going to abandon her philosophy lightly.”

