Loki's Deadpool 3 Connections Revealed (Exclusive)

The Marvel rumor mill cranks out stories left and right across social media and various outlets. One quiet rumor circulating among fans claims that the TVA and Mobius from the Loki series will be crossing over into Deadpool 3. Among the many rumors and reports surrounding the upcoming Ryan Reynolds film, ranging from a Taylor Swift appearance to Jennifer Garner reprising her role as Elektra, this TVA bit is one which has not been officially confirmed. Now, Loki executive producer Kevin Wright might be lending a bit of credence to the rumor.

In preparation for Loki Season 2's premiere, ComicBook.com talked with executive producer Kevin Wright in an interview available now on the Phase Zero channel. When asked if Loki will connect to Deadpool 3 specifically, or any upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe titles in tangible ways, Wright bought up the Time Variance Authority. "I think everything we are doing here certainly lays the groundwork for fertile storytelling elsewhere," Wright said. "I can say from everyone on the Loki team, we are hopeful and excited about the possibility of the TVA being able to--- to continue to tell stories at the TVA. I always kind of think of them as our time-based multiverse version of SHIELD that it's like we can use them in so many places and tell so many cool stories."

Looking back at Deadpool 2, Wade Wilson went on a time traveling adventure in its credits scene to change events in both his own canon and the canon of the star portraying him. This is just the sort of time traveling actions which the Time Variance Authority would catch onto and launch an effort to track down the culprit!

Loki Season 1's finale episode set the Multiverse Saga in motion when Sylvie eliminated He Who Reminds in his home at the end of time. As the story goes, the events of titles such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home were made possible by the TVA's Sacred Timeline being split into countless branch timelines and multiple alternate universes spawning. Much like the Infinity Saga, Loki is playing a key role in driving the MCU's overall plot forward.

"He's become [the throughline] and I remember [Michael] Waldron and I would talk a lot about in season one or just kind of acknowledge in season one, so much of the first two, three phases of Marvel storytelling do track back through Loki and the choices he made," Wright said. "Even Thanos coming to Earth is a ramification of Loki not doing his job in Avengers. So all of that plays out and as we were developing this, we were kind of like, 'Oh, in a broad sense, it would be really cool if the coming phases also ran through Loki and his choices, but in a different, unexpected way.' It always, I mean those are kind of like broad discussions, but we always are focusing in on just what we're doing and try not to get too bogged down by the bigger picture. If we tell our story really well, the rest of the MCU will embrace it."

