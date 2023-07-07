Deadpool 3: Jennifer Garner Returning as Elektra

Deadpool 3 is about to see the return of a surprising Marvel star. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Jennifer Garner will be reprising her role as Elektra Natchios in Marvel Studios' upcoming Deadpool 3. This will be Garner's first time portraying the character in almost two decades, after debuting in the Ben Affleck-led Daredevil movie, and later getting her own Elektra spinoff movie in 2005.

This collaboration comes as Garner previously starred alongside Deadpool franchise star Ryan Reynolds in Netflix's hit movie The Adam Project, which was also helmed by Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy.

What is Deadpool 3 about?

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.

Deadpool 3 is currently set to be released on May 3, 2024.

