Marvel Adds Doctor Strange Collection to Disney+

✖

As new content appears on Disney+, the streaming service has been adding "collections" to make it easier to find what you're looking for. For example, in honor of the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi, you can find an Obi-Wan collection that showcases all of the movies and shows to feature the iconic Jedi. Now, Disney+ has added a new collection in honor of Doctor Strange, presumably to celebrate the fact that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is heading to the streaming service later this month.

The collection includes Doctor Strange, Thor Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Marvel's What If..? You can check out the collection's main photo below:

(Photo: Disney+)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness currently has a 74% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "an inventive, outrageous turning point for the MCU." The film was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. You can read the official description for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse below:

"Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

When Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron spoke with ComicBook.com last month, he suggested fan service never factored into any of the studio's decision-making when casting the movie's star-studded Illuminati.

"Of course, I guess," Waldron revealed. "It's easy to be seduced by the cheap laugh, the cheap cheer, whatever. But that's never what Marvel or Sam [Raimi] were interested in. It was always about what's right for the story, what's right for Stephen Strange, what's right for Wanda. It was never about fan service, really. It was like, 'If these Illuminati characters are here, they should be here because that's who's in the Illuminati in the comics, and that's who would actually be in the Illuminati.' That was our north star."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to Disney+ on June 22nd.