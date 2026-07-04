Marvel Has Subtly Explained Thor’s Latest Character Overhaul in Avengers: Doomsday

When Thor returns for Avengers: Doomsday, he will be noticeably different — something that Marvel Studios has subtly already explained. At the end of the year, the MCU will once again reconvene for its biggest event since the Infinity Saga ended with Avengers: Endgame in 2019. While Avengers: Doomsday will mark the return of several talents who shaped the first decade of the franchise after their absence from the universe, such as directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Evans, it will simply be a continuation of Chris Hemsworth’s stint as the God of Thunder. Thor continued his story after the defeat of Thanos, returning in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Admittedly, as beloved as Thor is, his role in the fight against Doctor Doom is somewhat overshadowed by the buzz of Downey Jr. and Evans’ Avengers: Doomsday return. Much of the conversation about the film thus far revolves around their respective roles and how they will fit into the Multiverse Saga-capper’s story. What’s overlooked is how the Russos are setting up an interesting personal arc for the God of Thunder. Thor’s Avengers: Doomsday teaser, which was released in December 2025, revealed yet another personality change for the character. Instead of the jollier version of the hero that had been his default in recent years, he was noticeably more serious. It was reminiscent of the original iteration of Odinson in Kenneth Branagh’s origin movie, who was more Shakespearean.

Having Love Naturally Evolved Thor

Thor’s sillier personality was born in Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok. At that point, Marvel Studios still couldn’t seem to nail the right tone for the hero, and presenting him as a funnier character resonated with many. He lost his more poetic way of speaking and was generally more lighthearted. The evolution was chalked up to him spending more time on Earth and with human beings who were naturally sarcastic, like Tony Stark. In Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, it became clear that his newfound sense of humor had become his coping mechanism following a series of tragedies.

That said, seeing him do an almost 180-degree turn and become more serious again in Avengers: Doomsday has naturally raised questions. It also adds to the burden of the upcoming film to explain this change. Marvel Studios has actually already provided a great reason for this — Thor’s role as Love’s adopted father motivated him to take things more seriously. Not that the God of Thunder has never had any responsibility before. After all, he grew up believing that his destiny would be to be the King of Asgard. However, as his character arc progressed in the Infinity Saga and into the Multiverse Saga, it became clear that ruling was not something that interested him anymore.

That said, having Love in his life gives him a clear purpose. He isn’t tasked to protect a whole race or an entire planet, but a singular person. It makes it easier for someone like him to be focused on the duty, as he is confronted by the weight of the responsibility every day that he spends with her. Beyond that, Love is also the first true family that he’s had since losing Frigga, Odin, and Loki. Granted that she isn’t related to him by blood, but that doesn’t mean that he can’t treat her as his own, in light of his experience growing up with the God of Mischief.

Thor Is Entering His Most Interesting Era In The MCU

As Infinity Saga marked the end of an era for both Iron Man and the original Captain America, there are, understandably, concerns that the Multiverse Saga will wrap up with a send-off to the God of Thunder. Thematically, this makes sense, considering that Hemsworth’s character rounds up the MCU’s Big Three. Departing the franchise would signal a shift in focus, as Kevin Feige and his team tackle what comes next. That said, this would be a massive mistake, as Thor’s current trajectory is arguably his most interesting yet.

Admittedly, there was backlash with the way Thor: Love and Thunder wrapped up, as giving Thor an adopted daughter seemed like nothing but a twist with no true purpose beyond the film. Avengers: Doomsday is addressing that by putting their relationship at the center of his character arc. Assuming that both survive the upcoming fight against Doctor Doom, it will be interesting to see how the God of Thunder further settles into his new role and how it ushers a new era for him. The good news is that Hemsworth has talked about what comes next for Thor beyond the Multiverse Saga, hinting that he will continue his stint in the MCU. Hopefully, however, his ties to Love will continue to be a factor in it.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit in cinemas on December 18, 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!