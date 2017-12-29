Marvel To Allow Fans To Create Their Own Comics

If you ‘ve ever wanted to create your own adventures with some of Marvel‘s iconic characters, now you have no excuse not to try.

Marvel Comics is introducing a new initiative with TapTap Comics called Marvel Create Your Own. It will allow fans to pose and manipulate fully rendered Marvel Characters as well as place them in a comics layout with a variety of backgrounds, props, text bubbles, and whatever text they want. If you’ve always wanted to make a comic but lacked the art skills to make it happen, this new way to do it seems tailor-made for you.

As you can see in the trailer (located above), a slew of characters will be initially available, including characters like Captain America, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Thor, Misty Knight, Punisher, Ant-Man, Silk, Nova, Hulk, Iron Fist, Black Panther, Spider-Gwen, and Gwenpool, among others.

Noticeably absent are characters from the Fantastic Four and the X-Men franchises, but then that shouldn’t really come as a shock. Hopefully that will change int eh coming months, but for now, there are still plenty of options to choose from for your original idea.

You can check out the official description below.

“Get ready to join a fan-powered community where users can write, create, and share their own Marvel stories. It’s called Marvel: Create Your Own, and it’s going to be a game changer for fledgling comic creators looking to do their own thing. If you’ve got the burning desire to build your own intricate universes, you’ll want to act fast. Creative pursuits wait for no one, and the sooner you have a platform, the sooner you can get to work! So put down the paper and pencil and stay in the know by signing up for the platform by clicking here!”

“You’ve got plenty of time to start thinking up ideas. Get ready to start putting something amazing together with the help of Marvel: Create Your Own, coming soon!”

You can signup for updates on Marvel Create Your Own here.