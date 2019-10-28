Marvel Fan Creates Stunning Avengers: Endgame and Pokemon Mashup

Everyone has a favorite scene from Avengers: Endgame, and there are so many pivotal moments to choose from. One of the most popular moments would have to be when all of the Avengers come back to the battlefield with portals to begin the final battle against Thanos in earnest. One fan on Reddit provided a delightful rendition of that lineup based on Pokemon sprites. MangoJam18 mentioned that little tidbit in the thread when people asked. One must admire the detail on display in making the sprites for each of the Avengers so you can pretty easily tell who is who. Another handy element of this piece of work is establishing where each of the heroes is standing during that lineup. There are so many people in the frame that it can be easy to get a little lost. (To say nothing of how many people pop out in rapid succession there once the reveals really get going.)

People can’t get enough of using the clip as a part of memes or very humorous photo edits. Even apart from funny reaction images, the scene is astonishing in scale and scope. Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with Avengers: Endgame visual effects supervisor Dan DeLeeuw about some of the film’s most pivotal moments ahead of the film’s home release. Interestingly enough, ‘Portals’ wasn’t always a part of the plans. The team had to get creative to transport Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and company from Titan to Avengers HQ in upstate New York.

“We knew we left people on Titan and we knew we left them with Dr. Strange and so we kind of knew we were going to use portals to bring people in because we knew Dr. Strange had to get to the Guardians and Spidey back from Titan,” DeLeeuw began. “So that kind of naturally led into the idea that after Hulk snapped and from the time that, you know, the three on one at the beginning and Cap against, Thanos versus Cap, Dr. Strange went around and came up with the idea of opening all the portals up and bringing everybody back.”

DeLeeuw and the vendors worked tirelessly on the sequence. But, the VFX guru admittedly ran into a roadblock when trying to visualize the best way to get all of the Avengers — and plenty of welcome guests — all back on the same screen. In the end, DeLeeuw says he shot for the most satisfying result possible for fans.

“…for all intents and purposes, the heroes were gone and dead and so you bring them back in that way gave them all a showcase for everybody to kind of…where we truly left some people devastated at the end of Infinity War, we kind of brought everybody back and gave that emotional catharsis for the characters on-screen and for everybody watching it off-screen,” DeLeeuw concluded. “It was kind of driven by the emotion of that.”