Marvel Stars Raise Over $500K For Puerto Rico

The stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe raised over $500,000 for hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico with an event held at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta on Monday night.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, it was Scarlet Johansson, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Widow, who came up with the idea to put on a one night only performance of Thronton Wilder’s classic play Our Town with all proceeds from the event going towards hurricane relief.

Johansson was joined by her Avengers co-stars Chris Evans (Captain America), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), and Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) in performing the play while off duty from filming the fourth Avengers movie at Pinewood Studios. The performance was directed by Tony-winning director Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun), who is an Atlanta local.

“Thank you for letting me call Atlanta home,” Leon said in his opening remarks.

Johannson then took the microphone and said, “I knew I could count on you, Atlanta. We love to shoot here. It’s a very inspiring city, an incredibly inspiring community.

“Our Town is this kind of warrior cry to remind us of the fragility of life. It reminds us to be present and live moment by moment. It’s really about people and connectivity. Thank you for reaching into your wallets, into your hearts.”

Leon confirmed that none of the stars were compensated for the performance, which was put on after just a single rehearsal.

“As artists, we’re always looking in the mirror. It’s incumbent upon us to make our world the way we want to make it,” he said. “Most artists I work with are in it for a deeper reason. They want to make a difference in the world.”

A photo from the event has also led to some speculation about characters returning from the dead in the fourth Avengers movie.

