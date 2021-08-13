Marvel Puts Captain America Sam Wilson Back On Twitter Account, Replacing Captain Carter

Marvel has changed Captain America’s account back to Sam Wilson and fans are excited about it. Ahead of What If…? the company decided to hype up Captain Carter and the simple gesture ended up making some fans upset. Some argued that they were “replacing” Anthony Mackie’s hero. On Facebook, he was still the one in the header logos, but on Twitter, it was a different story. But, now they’ve gone ahead and put Wilson back in the promotional art. Not that fans had much reason to be worried. Captain America 4 is already being written by Malcolm Spellman and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier did numbers on Disney+. Still, there are some celebrating the change back on social media. Check it out.

they finally changed the captain america layout back to sam 😭 WORLD ORDER HAS BEEN RESTORED pic.twitter.com/qYtbXhqYkT — ken (@wandaskory) August 13, 2021

Captain Carter isn’t going anywhere according to executive producer Brad Winderbaum, “We realized, I think, early on in development as we were starting to get AC [Bradley's] scripts and starting to look at the arc of the series that there was going to be a character that bubbled up and became more important," Winderbaum explained. "Not more important than the rest, but had a strong relationship with The Watcher, who is really our driving force behind the series, and that’s Captain Carter."

"And we realized as we started developing the second season that Captain Carter was going to be the character who we would revisit in every season and continue that adventure," the producer continued. "Obviously, we’re telling a story on a giant multiversal canvas so you never really know who’s going to pop up where and when. It’s very much an anthology, but there’s always opportunity for fun connections to be made”

Are you happy to see Sam back on the account? Let us know down in the comments!