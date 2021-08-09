Marvel Fans Slam Captain America Account For "Replacing" Sam Wilson With Captain Carter

Fans are speaking out against Marvel "replacing" Sam Wilson's Captain Americawith Captain Carter ahead of the series premiere of What If...? After the April season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which saw Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) take flight as the all-new Captain America, the official @CaptainAmerica Twitter account retired Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and switched to an updated look celebrating Mackie's Cap. Marvel Studios animated series What If...? asks and then answers the question: what if Peggy Carter (voice of Hayley Atwell), not Steve Rogers, took the Super Soldier serum to become Captain Carter?

A Captain Carter Twitter takeover to promote What If...?, premiering with the Captain Carter episode August 11 on Disney+, has upset fans accusing Marvel of "replacing Sam Wilson." Mackie's Captain America still highlights the character's official page on Facebook, but @CaptainAmerica on Twitter has temporarily changed its name to "Captain Carter" with a profile picture featuring the character suited up in the colors of the Union Jack.

"Captain carter literally has the BRITISH flag on her suit why is she replacing sam wilson on the captain AMERICA twt account?" asks one tweet. Another user tweeted, "Sam wilson has been captain america for a minute and marvel is already replacing him with a white woman."

Others pointed out the switch is to promote the premiere episode of What If...?, a series that is canon in the wider Marvel Cinematic Multiverse but set outside of the mainstream continuity home to the Wilson Captain America. Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios has already set Falcon and Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman to script a Captain America 4 feature film starring Mackie.

People who asking for Sam Wilson back as Captain America just chill and have patience. This is just marketing for What if? and #CaptainCarter In few weeks after episode aired, everything will get back to normal, She is not replacing him — Victoria Novak (@wiktoriano) August 9, 2021

What If twists iconic stories from the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe and re-imagines heroes like T'Challa of Wakanda as T'Challa Star-Lord (voice of Chadwick Boseman), an amalgam of characters from the Black Panther and Guardians of the Galaxy franchises. Captain Carter is confirmed to appear in future seasons of the animated series, which will air nine episodes in 2021 and nine more in 2022, and rumors suggest the character might make a live-action appearance in next year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Here's what fans are saying about the change from Captain America to Captain Carter: