Captain America Preview Sees Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson Share the Star-Spangled Mantle

Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson will share the mantle of Captain America this spring, with their adventures beginning in Captain America #0. Two new titles will be launched: Steve Rogers in Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty by writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly and Marvel Stormbreaker artist Carmen Carnero, and Sam Wilson in Captain America: Symbol of Truth by writer Tochi Onyebuchi and Marvel Stormbreaker artist R.B. Silva. Before the sister series’ kick off, Captain America #0 by Onyebuchi, Kelly, Lanzing, and artist Mattia De Iulis on April 20th will set the stage for both heroes’ solo adventures.

A preview of Captain America #0 features the return of Arnim Zola, who is being dubbed “The Bio-Fanatic” by one of the writers. “You can see in the #0 issue that we’re getting to play with our favorite scientist, Arnim Zola, THE BIO-FANATIC!” Kelly told CBR in an exclusive interview. “That’s a really fun touchstone for us, but what we wanted to do is introduce a new cast of villains. These villains pulling the strings have their own personalities and motivations and they command a force unlike any Captain America has ever seen. That includes lieutenants, generals, and power players. They are critical players in the history of the Marvel Universe, American history, and the world history of the last hundred years.

“We’re giving those characters individual identities that will allow them to stand on their own. So, if and when we do bring in some more of these legacy villains, we want them to be able to stand toe-to-toe with Doctor Doom… These will be characters that Doom also knows of and is reluctant to cross.”

You can get your first look at Captain America #0 below. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments!

CAPTAIN AMERICA #0

Written by TOCHI ONYEBUCHI, COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art by MATTIA DE IULIS

Letters by VC’s JOE CARAMAGNA

Steve Rogers Cover by ALEX ROSS

Sam Wilson Cover by ALEX ROSS

Wraparound Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS

When Arnim Zola launches a catastrophic attack on New York City, he meets his match – in Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers! In the explosive battle that follows, two Captain Americas prove better than one, and Sam and Steve decide they might just keep a good thing going…

Tochi Onyebuchi (BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS), Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (KANG THE CONQUEROR) and Mattia De Iulis (THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES, INVISIBLE WOMAN) kick off an incredible new CAPTAIN AMERICA saga – you won’t want to miss what comes next!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

