Marvel Releases Sam Wilson’s Captain America Trailer

Sam Wilson soars while taking up the shield once again in a new teaser trailer for Captain America: Symbol of Truth #1. Marvel is relaunching Captain America with two series, one starring Steve Rogers and the other starring the former Falcon. Sam Wilson takes the lead in Captain America: Symbol of Truth with Steve Rogers helming Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty. Sam and Steve will team up in Captain America #0 before departing for their solo adventures. Captain America: Symbol of Truth comes from the creative team of writer Tochi Onyebuchi and Marvel Stormbreaker artist R.B. Silva, and a new trailer teases some of the action in store for readers.

“Captain America soars again as Sam Wilson picks up the shield once more! Captain America: Symbol of Truth arrives May 2022,” a tweet from the Marvel Twitter account reads. The 30-second video shows Sam Wilson deflecting gunfire with his shield in what looks to be some type of train or subway cart. Joining Sam is Joaquin Torres, the new Falcon. Joaquin flies through the air as explosions sound off all around him. Next, we see Redbird alongside Falcon, before Captain America joins them to take out some enemies.

Marvel.com described the upcoming series, “2022 will mark a new age of Captain America, one that will launch two Captain America ongoing titles. Writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly and Marvel Stormbreaker artist Carmen Carnero will tell the adventures of Steve Rogers in Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty while writer Tochi Onyebuchi and Marvel Stormbreaker artist R.B. Silva will see Sam Wilson soar as Captain America once again in Captain America: Symbol of Truth. The journeys of both shield bearers will begin in April’s Captain America #0 where they will team up after an explosive attack by Arnim Zola.”

One takeaway from Captain America: Symbol of Truth is Sam Wilson wields a redesigned shield. Whereas Steve’s shield has red as its dominant color, the one used by Sam replaces the outer red layer with blue. Also, the star in the center is larger and broken up into four segments for a new-age design. It helps to differentiate the two shields, and is another sign that Marvel is making sure to set up Sam Wilson for success as he steps back into his role as Captain America.

“We have basically only touched the surface of his interaction with the Marvel Universe,” Onyebuchi told Entertainment Weekly. “There are so many characters that have yet to interact with Sam as Captain America, dynamics we haven’t yet seen. It feels like the world is my oyster. It’s been really cool exploring that with Sam, but also with Joaquín Torres, who is the Falcon in this book.”

“We’ve seen Sam Wilson deal with the legacy of Captain America and race in very inward terms with regards to America: What does it mean for America to accept a Black Captain America?” Onyebuchi said. “One of the things I’m teasing in my book is, what does it mean for the rest of the world to accept a Black Captain America? That’s another part of the equation. If Captain America is in many ways a mimesis of America, with all the good and bad pathologies, what does that mean for the way in which America interacts with the rest of the world?”

