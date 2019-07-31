Here’s What Taron Egerton Could Look Like as Wolverine Both Masked and Unmasked

While it might be a while until we see the X-Men and Fantastic Four officially enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are spending the time imagining who they’d love to see portray the iconic characters. One of those more popular suggestions is Taron Egerton as Wolverine, and now we have an even better look at what he could look like in the role. BossLogic recently shared art that imagines Egerton both with and without Wolverine’s mask, after his original unmasked piece gained quite a lot of attention online.

The possibility of Egerton playing Wolverine has gained quite a lot of popularity among Marvel fans, and even prolific comic creator Mark Millar. Unfortunately, the actor has hinted that at this point, it’s nothing more than just speculation.

“That one I think is just a rumor.” Egerton admitted in an interview earlier this month. “As far as I’m aware it’s unfounded. I don’t know if I’m quite grisly enough. I mean if the people at Marvel think I am, then great, let’s go. But I think there are probably better candidates. But I would love to be involved with that world somewhere.”

After Hugh Jackman delivered an iconic performance as Wolverine for two decades, it’s hard to deny that whoever succeeds him has some pretty big shoes to fill, whether that be Egerton or otherwise.

“Hugh, just the physicality of it all, just to bulk up,” X-Men producer Lauren Schuler Donner said earlier this year. “This man worked so hard to bulk up, would get up at four in the morning to bulk and eat protein meals every two hours because his natural state, they used to call him Worm when he was a kid. So his natural state is a very skinny guy. Once you reach a certain age, the body just won’t go anymore. I think he was wise to say, ‘I’m at that point. I can’t do it.’ Now, that doesn’t mean he can’t come back as older Wolverine. You never know. Future Wolverine, you never know.”

