Comic-Con 2022: Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H (Live Recap)

On Saturday evening, Marvel Studios took over Hall H of the San Diego Convention Center for their San Diego Comic-Con panel. This year, the event is referred to as a "mega panel," as the slate of films and shows coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe are up for previews. Expected to be shown are Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, She-Hulk, and more. Below is a live recap throughout the panel which was scheduled to begin at 5:00pm PT.

The panel begins with a sizzle reel narrated by Stan Lee. "Marvel has always been and always will be a reflection of the world right side our window." Footage from previous films plays. It goes back to The Avengers. It includes Infinity War, Black Panther, and claims, "Today is our time." Phase 4 titles start to b e included. "Welcome home," Vision declared. All three Spider-Man land together. Disney+ shows cut by with new heroes being included. MIt culminates with Clea opening a portal, Professor X, Thor landing, Matt Murdock catfhing a brick, Kingpin, more shots from Phase 4 movies and shows. The Illuminati, the Eternals, more.

Miss Minutes jump scares the crowd. She introduces moderator Ash Crossan and Marvel president Kevin Feige. Feige runs through the highlights of Phase 4. She-Hulk and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be the final titles in Phase 4.

developing...