Marvel Studios Announces Complete Phase 5 Lineup at Comic-Con 2022
Marking their first appearance at San Diego Comic-Con in three years, Marvel Studios did not disappoint and brought down the house with a complete lineup reveal for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As confirmed by Kevin Feige, Phase four of the MCU ended with their upcoming sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Phase 5 will officially begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The complete list of movies and TV shows that will appear in Marvel Phase 5 includes:
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, 2023
- Secret Invasion on Disney+ in Spring 2023
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, 2023
- Marvel's Echo on Disney+ in Summer 2023
- Loki Season 2 on Disney+ in Summer 2023
- The Marvels on July 28, 2023
- Ironheart on Disney+ in the Fall of 2023
- Blade on November 3, 2023
- Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney+ in Winter 2023/24
- Daredevil Born Again in Spring 2024
- Captain America: New World Order on May 3, 2024
- Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024
Even with the annoucnement of all these titles for Phase 5, Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige weren't done, revealing plans for Marvel's Phase 6 as well. Confirmed as the first film in Marvel's Phase 6 will be the MCU reboot of the Fantastic Four, premiering in theaters on in theaters November 8, 2024. Two more titles for Phase 6 were confirmed as well Avengers: The Kang Dynasty set to premiere in theaters May 2, 2025 and Marvel Studios' Avengers: Secret Wars arriving in theaters November 7, 2025.
Kevin Feige also confirmed that Phases 4, 5, and 6 now officially have a title, The Multiverse Saga. This comes after Phases 1, 2, and 3 were officially labeled The Infinity Saga by the House of Ideas.
