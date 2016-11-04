Marvel Comic-Con Booth Reveals New Looks at Jane Foster, Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, and Doctor Strange Costumes

San Diego Comic-Con has officially begun and a lot of interesting things are being released from the convention. Earlier today, a new report revealed that Marvel Studios wasn't going to have as big of a panel as expected due to the studio saving the hood stuff for Disney's D23 event. But that doesn't mean that they won't have a big presence at SDCC. Marvel has their own booth at the convention and it's filled with cool things from Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The booth features costumes from most of the projects that were released this year like Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, and Doctor Strange's suits from Multiverse of Madness, and Jane Foster's The Mighty Thor costume from Thor: Love and Thunder. Surprisingly enough, Ms. Marvel's costume is absent from the booth but will hopefully be unveiled later in the week. You can check out the costumes below!

The most recent film to be released from the Marvel Cinematic Universe was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is set to feature the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, and reintroduce us to Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor. Hemsworth has previously described what it was like working with Bale on set, calling it "really scary", and now the actor has detailed the villains complex backstory in a recent interview with D23 Magazine.

"[Gorr is] not a straightforward villain... there's a real complexity to him. It's not black and white, what he's doing. He has a truthful motivation, which I think makes for the most interesting kind of villain," Hemsworth said. "You might not agree with how he's going about it, but you understand why he's been tipped over the edge and why he's gone down this path. It's a really challenging one for Thor, because the set of questions Gorr's posing does hold some truth—but he can't let Gorr destroy the universe in the process. That, I think, makes this a greater dynamic and not as predictable as the straightforward good gut vs. bad guy scenario we've seen before."

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively in theaters now!

