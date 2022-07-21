Comic-Con Fans Are Already Lining Up for Hall H

San Diego Comic-Con has officially returned to its regular summer schedule after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the event to shut down for two years. Back in November there was a smaller version of the even, but it wasn't really the same as before. Studios were refusing to attend the convention due to the risk of it becoming a super spreader event. Now that a majority of Americans are vaccinated, studios like Warner Bros. and Marvel Studios are officially returning to the event. Fans are already excited to see what both studios will unveil at the event, so much so that they're already in line for Hall H.

Earlier today, Deadline revealed what fans should expect both Warner Bros. and Marvel Studios to do during their big Hall H panels. According to the trade, Marvel will more than likely keep their panel pretty tame with looks at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law expected. But it seems as if the studio will save any major announcements for Disney's upcoming D23 event. In that same article, Deadline also notes that Henry Cavill is heavily rumored to take the stage to announce his return as Superman.

The first Hall H line has already begun. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/Fw5TOV7xzC — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 20, 2022

Way back in 2019, Cavill calmed down the wide spread rumors that he was finished playing Superman by telling Men's Health Magazine that "The cape is in the closet."

"It's still mine. I'm not going to sit quietly in the dark as all the stuff is going on. I've not given up the role," Cavill said at the time. "There's a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honest of the character I wasn't to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That's important to me. There's a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You'll see."

Warner Bros. ended up debunking the actor's statement by releasing a statement of their own revealing that there were no current plans in place for the actor to return as Superman: "while no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we've always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill and that remains unchanged."

Even though this part of the report could turn out to be false, DC Comics will still have a major presence during their Hall H Panel. Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be the only two films that the studio promotes at the convention this year, and it's said to be a massive sneak peek at both films. With Black Adam being released on October 21, 2022, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods hitting theaters on December 21, 2022, fans should be getting their DC fill this weekend.

What do you think will happen during San Diego Comic-Con this weekend? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!