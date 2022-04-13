Marvel Debuts Daredevil Parody of Calvin & Hobbes

This week saw Marvel Comics publish a special one-shot to showcase a landmark issue, Elektra #100. The centennial issue for the Marvel anti-hero’s solo title is largely composed of an all-new story by legendary writer Ann Nocenti there’s one splash page at the end that is especially hilarious and something that every fan of Daredevil will want to see. The final story in the issue before the last ad is a splash from writer/artist Ty Templeton, itself a parody of the comics section in a newspaper but featuring Marvel heroes in place of classic comic strip characters, among them a Calvin and Hobbes parody with Daredevil and Stick.

Titled “Matty and Stick,” the comic sees a young Matt Murdock (modeled after Calvin) being attacked by his mentor (modeled after stuffed tiger, Hobbes) with some “sudden attack training.” For those that have read Daredevil AND Bill Watterson’s classic strip, it’s a gag that plays in both of them. “Six points off for screaming,” Stick yells at one point. You can see it in full below. Also included in this section of the comic is a “Hägar the Horrible” parody titled “Dagger the Hireable,” featuring Elektra and the Punisher mid-mercenary mission. The page also includes a parody of the “Spidey Super Stories” that appeared on The Electric Company in the 1970s.

The Eisner Award winning artist from Batman and Robin Adventures, Templeton has gone out of his way to create all kinds of comic strip parodies in the pages of Marvel comics up to this point. Others that were previously published include a “Ripley’s Believe it or Not” parody called “J. Jonah’s Believe It or Don’t,” a Garfield parody starring Rocket Raccoon and Groot, and a The Far Side parody featuring Doctor Strange. These are available across the Marvel Super Hero Adventures titles and are well worth seeking out.

ELEKETRA #100

(W) Ann Nocenti (A) Siddharth Kotian, Various (CA) Dan Panosian

Elektra has been many things – a pawn, a pariah, and even a provocateur. But through it all, she has been one thing above all others: the most dangerous human being in the Marvel Universe! Everything that has happened in her long and storied life has been leading to this: the 100th issue bearing her name, and the starting point of what is to come!

RATED T+

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: $4.99