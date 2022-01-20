Marvel Announces Landmark 100th Issue for Fan-Favorite Character

Marvel Comics has released their April 2022 solicitations and hidden among the all new #1s (Zeb Wells and John Romita JR are relaunching Amazing Spider-Man with a new #1, plus several all-new X-Men series are arriving) and the crossovers (Thor and The Hulk are set to fight once again, is a special landmark issue for one character, Elektra #100. When looking at the numbering of every other Elektra ongoing and limited series it’s not entirely clear how Marvel landed on this special time to give Elektra a 100th issue but fans of the character will be excited to see that none other than Ann Nocenti will pen the one-shot issue.

Current readers of Marvel’s Daredevil series know that Elektra has been running through the streets of Hell’s Kitchen acting as the new Daredevil, and she’s certainly tied up in the ongoing Devil’s Reign crossover event. She’s already come face to face with many Marvel villains in her time as the “Woman without Fear,” including iconic villain Typhoid Mary, but the upcoming Elektra #100 will tell the story of their very first meeting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When I was roaming Hell’s Kitchen back in the 1980s spinning Daredevil and Typhoid tales with John Romita Jr., Elektra had just died in Frank Miller’s run, and resurrecting her was taboo,” Nocenti said in a statement to CBR. “So when editor Devin Lewis asked if I would like to do an Elektra versus Typhoid story, I was instantly hooked. I read Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s fabulous Daredevil stories, and was inspired by the tense character triangles they set up… It has been a blast to return to Hell’s Kitchen!”

The official solicitation from Marvel for Elektra #100 can be found below along with the two released covers.

ELEKTRA #100

ANN NOCENTI (W) • PAULO SIQUEIRA, TY TEMPLETON & MORE (A)

Cover by DAN PANOSIAN • VARIANT COVER BY Dike Ruan

VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Elektra has been many things – a pawn, a pariah, and even a provocateur. But through it all, she has been one thing above all others: the most dangerous human being in the Marvel Universe! Everything that has happened in her long and storied life has been leading to this: the 100th issue bearing her name, and the starting point of what is to come!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99