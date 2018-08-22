Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 8/22/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff has come together to read and review nearly everything released today. It isn’t completely comprehensive, but includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse and more.



ACTION COMICS #1002

Action Comics #1002 feels like a significant, and welcome, tonal shift from previous issues of Bendis’s Superman run. The sense of humor, the Easter eggs, and the hints and teases of things to come — especially on that first page — are fun and charming little bits of storytelling. There’s a minor caveat that for an issue that goes so far out of its way to remind the reader that everything in the DC Universe his connected to everything else, it seemingly forgets a relatively major event form Justice League: No Justice, which hit the stands just a couple of months ago. Still, not the worst thing that could happen.

As the story starts to really come together and Bendis’s trademark decompressed storytelling accelerates to give some exciting story developments, artist Patrick Gleason’s strong storytelling chops are allowed to shine. Colorist Alejandro Sanchez knocks this issue out of the park, and both he and Gleason work with a variety of styles throughout the issue to suit a varied and fast-moving story. There is a more serious note on the issue: In a scene about halfway through the issue, Boss Moxie uses “autistic” as a slur to demean the intelligence of Whisper A’Daire. It is difficult to imagine that DC would have allowed the line to pass if the demeaning language was directed at other marginalized or handicapped groups, and its use here — in a Superman comic, particularly — felt out of place and jarring. The comic itself is rated on its merits, excluding the offending sequence, below. For anyone who has lived with Autism, though, it will likely taint your reading experience significantly. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN BEYOND #23

The excitement has finally picked up in Batman Beyond, and issue #23 easily stands out as one of the better issues of the new series. For once, the creative team finally strikes the right balance between Bruce’s journey as a mentor, the relationship between Terry and his brother, the side characters, and the story of the villain. Each piece of the tale is given ample time to be unpacked, and not one aspect feels rushed. The twist at the end is a bit expected, but it’s still a welcome direction for a villain that could easily the best Batman Beyond has ever seen. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN: KINGS OF FEAR #1

The first chapter of this story will be familiar to anyone who considers themselves even a cursory reader of Batman comic. Joker is captured and returned to Arkham before a breakout occurs. You don’t pick up “Kings of Fear” for the plot though. This is designed entirely as a showcase for artist Kelley Jones, and he reminds readers why he is one of the best to ever touch the Dark Knight on each page. Fast-paced action, iconic designs, and nightmare sequences all build into an unforgettable reading experience. This won’t change how you think about Batman, but it will certainly raise your expectations for how the vigilante is depicted. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DAMAGE ANNUAL #1

This annual issue is exactly what Damage needed to get itself back on track, and it provides the formula that rest of the series needs to follow. Instead of having Damage mindlessly fight through a dull story and punch an all-star lineup of DC characters, the annual issue actually digs deeper. Here, we get to see what made Damage who he is, and how Ethan got to this place of brokenness and despair. The action in this book is even a step up, as the colors of the book’s biggest fight scene jump right off the page. This is how Damage should look, feel, and read, each and every month. It’s a bit sad that that doesn’t happen. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #987

While the current arc comes to a close, the future looks awfully bright for the world of Detective Comics. Writer Bryan Hill has crafted a worthy new advisory for Bruce, one that hits on an emotional level as well as a physical, but the seeds for future stories are even more compelling. Detective seems to be the team book these days, but now that team has a defined focus that should help those characters get fleshed out a bit more. Miguel Mendonca and Adriano Lucas’ artwork is solid throughout, and they definitely draw a mean Dark Knight and Black Lightning. Karma might have gone down a bit too easily, but overall the we’re excited for what the future holds for this new crew. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE FLASH #53

The strength force is interesting as one element of a story, but The Flash excels most when the friction between Flash and Commander Cold is allowed to flourish. This arc is all about the strength force, and while the central mystery holds potential, it still gets a bit boring in spots. Things pick up though when we get glimpses into Cold’s past, which directly informs his approach to taking down enemies. That creates friction with Barry, and seeing them attempt to figure out how to work as a team is genuinely entertaining. Hopefully, next issue will have a bit more balance, though the big hook doesn’t necessarily indicate that. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #2

Magic is changing in the DC Universe and Justice League Dark is fighting on the frontline. Justice League Dark #2 feels like an issue that’s part of several different genres — fantasy, horror, and action to name a few. With an ensemble cast like we see in this title, it’s understandable when the book doesn’t feature the characters an equal amount. That said, James Tynion IV’s writing continues to be superb and the reluctant bromance between Swamp Thing and Constantine is a welcome sight for any JLD to withhold. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

MOTHER PANIC: GOTHAM A.D. #6

The final chapter of Mother Panic provides readers with three climaxes, struggling to tie up every significant plot thread in the series and deliver a possibly permanent conclusion for the character. While these destinations all make sense given the context of the entire series, they feel rushed in this final issue as none of them naturally connect to one another. Two fights and a dinner are certainly well presented, but they read as much like a Wikipedia summary as fluid storytelling predicated on what came before. If nothing else the fights are a joy to witness and the series at least captures an ending that will give fans something far better than a cliffhanger. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

RAVEN: DAUGHTER OF DARKNESS #7

After nearly every preceeding issue of Raven: Daughter of Darkness somehow being more about Trigon than Raven, #7 finally seems to give Raven a story independent of her father. Unfortunately, readers are dropped so abruptly into this story that it’s a little bit messy and confusing but if you can get past that as well as the art which is a bit of a letdown after some of the lovely work in previous issues, it might be worth paying attention to details. With only five issues left in the limited run, there’s a bigger story brewing. Sadly, it looks like it might be building on the same general idea that a powerful man is pulling Raven’s strings but considering some of the characters that pop up in this issue, there’s just enough there to have hope for a finale worth reading in the end. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

SCOOBY-DOO TEAM-UP #41

The Scooby gang’s latest adventure crosses them over with Penelope Pitstop and her crew, and it mostly makes it to the finish line. There are a few genuine laughs, and the art styles of the two Hanna Barbara worlds combine together pretty perfectly. But the issue occasionally feels like it falls back on its nostalgic laurels more than anything else, with certain jokes and plot lines more frustrating than anything. This series really excels when it places its ensemble completely out of their element, and it’s hard to say if this does the trick. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE SILENCER #8

The Silencer remains a giant mess of a comic, but it does receive a big upgrade on art with the arrival of Patch Zircher on art. Zircher brings a much cleaner style to The Silencer, which has been plagued by choppy layouts and inconsistent line art over the last few issues. Unfortunately, the story hasn’t gotten much better, as Silencer continues to stupidly drag her family into dangerous situations as she tries to sort out a non-sensical gang war between the factions of the Leviathan organization. At least it seems that the story will eventually address how Silencer is scarring her son for life by dragging him into multiple gun fights, so we have that to look forward to in the near future. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

SUICIDE SQUAD ANNUAL #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

With the regular misfits of Suicide Squad off on a mission to Atlantis, Suicide Squad Annual #1 gives readers a completely different kind of an adventure with a different cast of inmates as it leans into the horror genre. It’s exactly what Suicide Squad needs. The first five pages of the book alone are a perfect, unsettling mix of dark, terrifyingly bloody, and sufficiently creepy — and that’s without the art. The horror the characters experience as a mysterious patient rises off of the operating table and escapes is tightly contained right in the text. When you add Ronan Cliquet’s sharp, realistic art to the mix the fear practically leaps off the page which is exactly what you want in a story as dark as this. Overall, Suicide Squad Annual #1 delivers a solid story with well-done, fitting art and is absolutely worth the read — as well as the questions it will leave you with as to just who the bad guys are and what real monsters look like. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

TEEN TITANS #21

Adam Glass made the right call with this new issue of Teen Titans, making Roundhouse the narrator of the issue rather than one of the more serious, classic characters in the group. I’m still not totally sold on this dark, dreary turn for the Teen Titans, especially the abysmally angry Robin, but the light and humorous monologue from the group’s most out of place member provided a wonderful balance to the entire issue. Sadly, it doesn’t end on such a high note. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE TERRIFICS #7

Months after he first appeared via hologram to warn Mr. Terrific and his associates, Tom Strong has finally appeared in The Terrifics. The new issue mostly serves as an introduction of Strong to readers who didn’t read his Wildstorm series. After Strong is attacked by the mysterious Doc Dread, the series moves back to the main Terrifics team and their initial exploration of Strong’s world. Dale Eaglesham’s artwork is phenomenal, giving the comic the same timeless feel as Doc Shaner’s work on the series a few issues ago. And while Jeff Lemire’s dialogue is a bit stiff at times, it still works given that The Terrifics is supposed to be a homage of Silver Age comics. This is one of The Terrifics‘ best issues to date and it’ll be interesting to see how Tom Strong is integrated into the wider DC Universe. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #53

While the plot of this Wonder Woman remains cold in its delivery, the action heats up in an irresistible manner this week. The scale of this story sets up some spectacular sequences, but there’s little emotional or thematic connection between this divine battle and the heroes saving the day. Additional exposition on long held grudges does little more than explain why someone might care. ACO’s portrayal of this immense action is nothing short of stunning. In both splash pages and pages with more than a dozen panels, the pacing of this showdown is simply spectacular. There is a constant ebb and flow to the tension, one that makes it impossible to stop turning pages. While there’s certainly more potential to be mined from this story, it cannot be denied as one of the great superhero spectacles of August. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #4

This story seems to be stuck on repeating its most obvious plot points while forgetting those that have anything less than an immediate impact. Peter Parker continues to opine about his new double life, adding little from the prior issue, while the massive reorganization of his life, including his total loss of income and reputation are left in the background. The sort of shenanigans in the foreground at least possess the possibility of being funny, but constant references to Reddit and The Bachelor make all of it feel dated before it is even released. While there’s an obvious love for Spider-Man lore and plenty of ideas simmering in subplots, they don’t have much to offer in this issue and can’t provide enough hope for the future of a relaunch that has already lost most of its luster. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

AVENGERS #6

Avengers #6 finally brought the Final Host saga to an end, but its conclusion is so muddled and messy that I almost feel more joy that the arc is over than contentment for having read it at all. The story is all over the place. Page to page, frame to frame, every moment is incredibly difficult to follow. Even a lot of the great art of the series gets lost in here because so much is crammed into every available inch of space. With too many characters to balance, and too much story to tell, this book gets completely lost within itself. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

AVENGERS: WAKANDA FOREVER #1

Avengers: Wakanda Forever #1 is a poignant end to the inter-title Dora Milaje adventure Nnedi Okorafor has sent us on the few months. Although the past issues have — at times — fell flat, this issue hits all the right notes and exactly the right times. A theme of family can be felt throughout the entire issue and although it ultimately ends on a more sad note, there’s a lot to be said about going to the end of the line for those you are close to. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER #3

The wait between issues of the new Black Panther is proving to be largely worth it. This installment provides readers a great deal of context for the timing and history of this sci-fi odyssey, and it doesn’t need to slow down in order to do so. Most of the series is still grounded in brutal, up close battles of rebellion that define the characters every bit as much as a brief interlude for discussing prophecies. Even as these events become clearer, the cast continues to expand with at least one notable surprise designed in a fantastic new fashion. Whether you’re coming to Black Panther for a meditation of colonialism, superhero spectacle, or T’Challa at his absolute best, you’re bound to be satisfied by this new installment. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DAREDEVIL #607

You know a comic is about to go to some weird places when it starts with a gorgeously drawn three page montage explaining how Matt Murdock had a fake twin brother that he killed off because things got too “complicated.” Mike Murdock is back, much to the confusion of Daredevil… since Mike Murdock was never real in the first place. I appreciate how much Soule seems to be leaning into Daredevil’s weird side and giving the series a much needed breather from city-wide threats. Sure, the issue’s only truly tense moment is when a dog gets held hostage at gunpoint, but Soule keeps the humor level somewhere between bemusing and pure slapstick, and it really works. Not every issue of Daredevil needs to be grim and gritty street heroics, after all. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

HUNT FOR WOLVERINE: MYSTERY IN MADRIPOOR #4

While “Mystery in Madripoor” was supposed to be about a team of X-Men searching for Wolverine’s body, all people are going to be talking about is how it put Psylocke back in her original body. Betsy Braddock was born as a Caucasian Brit, but her body and mind was eventually merged with the Japanese assassin Revanche in what was supposed to be a temporary swap. Psylocke eventually became one of the X-Men’s most iconic Asian characters, which is ironic because she was really a white woman occupying an Asian body, something seen as a bit more problematic today. Without spoiling much more of the issue, I do think that Jim Zub and the X-Men editorial team found a very elegant way of unraveling the Gordian knot that was Psylocke’s problematic identity, and we shouldn’t see too many fans unhappy with the new status quo. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE LIFE OF CAPTAIN MARVEL #2

This issue isn’t as strong as the first one, but it still has some pivotal moments. Margaret Stohl has a great grasp on Carol’s dialogue overall, but one particular moment just doesn’t have the impact it should. On the other hand Marguerite Sauvage is the MVP here, delivering a flashback sequence that is as impactful as it is gorgeous. A new enemy also commands the spotlight, but other than being a brute force we don’t know much, so hopefully next issue will answer that question as well as hitting the high bar set by issue #1. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

MARVEL SUPER HERO ADVENTURES: INFERNO #1

This parable about confidence will likely bring a smile to the face of early readers and their parents, even if neither of them are sure who Inferno is. It plays up this Inhuman’s relative anonymity as a central point of its story with Spider-Man playing mentor to a powerful superhero still making his name. Venom is the actual star of the story though, providing all of the best gags and comedic relief. Overall, “Inferno” is exactly what readers have come to expect from this line of stories, a nice introduction for the youngest superhero fans with artwork that will likely only match the taste of those already watching its cartoon inspiration. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #34

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur frequently swings between really entertaining and really mediocre and #34 swings a lot closer to mediocre than entertaining. For the smartest person in the world, the only thing Lunella seems to truly excel at is act holier than thou while also making some huge mistakes that she doesn’t seem to ever really address. While that familiar pattern continues in this issue, it’s not that alone that makes it a somewhat lackluster read. The plot of the overall story arc just feels like it’s dragging issue to issue and in many ways #34 feels like it doesn’t really have much movement. That said, the art in the issue is a treat — especially as we’re seeing a whole new look for Devil Dino. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

MR. AND MRS. X #2

In Mr. and Mrs. X #2, Kelly Thompson and Oscar Bazaldua continue to infuse Rogue and Gambit’s cosmic honeymoon with the energy and amusement of a wildy caper. Also Deadpool. The object of everyone’s desire is an egg worth a whole lot of money. Thompson continues to nail every line of dialogue, making Deadpool’s presence just the right amount of uncomfortable. Bazaldua is still doing his best work, though Frank D’Armata’s colors are a bit distracting in some places. This is still an excellent issue that brings in some obscure but beloved X-Men-adjacent characters and packs a final page that will leave fans wondering what’s next. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

OLD MAN HAWKEYE #8

This issue of Old Man Hawkeye felt like the quiet before the final storm, with pieces moving into play before a final confrontation. While I didn’t appreciate how quickly the fight between Bullseye and the Winter Soldier went, it mostly felt like a distraction anyways, meant to keep Hawkeye and Bullseye apart for another issue. This is still a fun comic, but I feel like this comic still has a few more threads that need to get wrapped up even though it’s starting to move towards its conclusion. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

OLD MAN LOGAN #46

After a really exciting five issue run, Old Man Logan is slowing down once again. And it’s clear that this time, the speed probably won’t pick back up. Logan joins the Alpha Flight to fight some sort of plant monster in Canada, and it doesn’t really feel like he has any reason to be there other than to give him a “goodbye” issue with Puck and some other characters. With Wolverine coming back, it looks like Marvel is beginning the slow and drawn-out death of Old Man Logan, and the rest of his series will likely be a greatest hits of characters from his past getting a chance to bid him farewell. For fans of the character, or of Alpha Flight, this issue has some merit, but don’t expect anything too overly exciting. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE PUNISHER #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

There’s an interesting dichotomy within The Punisher #1—as things are getting smaller and more back to basics for Frank, the consequences of his actions seem to be getting larger and larger. Considering the ways the character has been interpreted over the years, that choice is a complex, but decidedly powerful one, which could bode well for the series as it continues to go on. It’s anyone’s guess as to how this all will resolve for Frank, or what kind of man he will be when his chickens come to roost. But there’s enough within this new-ish iteration of The Punisher to make fans eager to follow along for the ride. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE SENTRY #3

The Sentry is a title moving full steam ahead and quite frankly, it shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. Although the Golden Guardian of Good is hardly featured in The Sentry #3, the deep dive into the past to see Scout and Cranio’s budding relationship behind the scenes will be something the effects Bob Reynolds’ mythos for years to come. The themes of greed and gluttony run deep throughout and the pressure has built up to a point where it’s palpable. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #20

After eradicating the “threat” of Inquisitors who he thought posed a threat, Vader is taken to task by Palpatine for the carnage created by his attacks. In his disciplining, Vader is also rewarded with relics from his past. This arc promises readers we’ll learn more about Vader’s castle on Mustafar, and, with last issue offering no hints of the fortress, we were treated to a tease of what is to come for the Sith Lord and how he ended up on the volcanic planet. Much of this series has leaned into action more than a complex or emotional narrative, though the seeds in this issue have been planted for how fans will discover the many secrets of Vader’s castle. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #23

With Tolvan and Sana having descended on the prison colony, Doctor Aphra is stuck between her former lover and her (current?) future partner, all while hoping to stave off imminent death a little longer. Many of Aphra’s lies have come crashing down around her as she tries not too cause too much conflict with either potential ally, yet can’t stop herself from trying to obtain a Jedi lightsaber buried deep in the jail. Yet another issue of Doctor Aphra incorporates multiple narrative elements all colliding on one another, making for a messy overall story that overwhelms the reader. Luckily, we do get some moments of true humanity from Aphra, Tolvan, and Sana, the chemistry that keeps us coming back each issue. Additionally, we do get a tease that this trio could be on a collision course with Darth Vader, which is sure to spice up the complicated arc. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

VENOM #5

Venom #5 is another solid entry for Cates and Stegman, though I will admit that it slowed the story down just a tad. The blend of reds and grays in the color continues to impress, as the combination of colors and inks in this series should win all the awards. Even though the plot of the issue itself is slightly less exciting than the previous issues, good dialogue and brisk pacing keep you engaged throughout. Plus, there is a solid twists that only looks to add coal to the Venom hype train going forward. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

WEST COAST AVENGERS #1

West Coast Avengers #1 embraces the oddball and comedic status of its cast within Marvel Comics, but that doesn’t stop it from providing one of the best team debuts from the publisher this year either. This isn’t a collection of heroes intended for world-ending crises, but that’s baked into the premise. When almost all of the superheroes live in New York City, Los Angeles has to settle for what it can find. The result is a group of individuals who play off of one another in interesting ways and deliver plenty of action and laughs on each page. It’s even better that their debut manages to deliver two exceedingly entertaining antagonists (long live Landsharks!) and a complete presentation of the premise. This is a great debut that provides curious readers everything they could want to know about the future stories of the West Coast Avengers. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-MEN GOLD #34

X-Men Gold‘s final chapter continues to focus on Storm’s return to her village in Kenya and struggle again Uovu, while Kitty dealing with the fallout of leaving Colossus at the altar serves as the series’ B-plot. Marc Guggenheim provides a solid if unadventurous script. Michele Bandini draws the characters well, though the issue’s panels often feel empty and spaceless from the lack of background. It is a strange way for X-Men Gold to be heading towards its end. With most of the cast unrepresented, this feels like a postscript to the wedding. Perhaps Guggenheim will bring it all together for the finale, right now the book feels a bit listless. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-MEN RED #7

X-Men Red #7 is arguably the most pedestrian issue of the series so far, but it is a still very good superhero comics. That issue mostly resolves the conflict teased at the end of last issue, with Kid Abomination crashing into Atlantis and the X-Men having to mobilize from Searebro to protect the city. Meanwhile, another group of X-Men attempt to infiltrate a British ambassador’s plane and things go horribly. Carmen Carnero draws the action-issue heavy issue well, really emphasizing the power that this particular group of mutants, though the issue lacks the flare of Mahmud Asrar’s issues and even Carnero’s own debut on the title. Where the issue really shines is Tom Taylor’s continued attempt to modernize the mutant metaphor, and int this issue that comes in the form of an ending that redefines what it means to fight to protect a world that hates and fears you. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

APHRODITE V #2

The amount of action packed into under two dozen pages in Aphrodite V #2 is uncanny. On the surface, it’s an action-packed page-turner but as you dig deeper as the issue progresses, it’s a political thriller that’ll keep you trying to catch your breath. Though it seems a couple pages too short, this issue will leave you asking for more. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

BEASTS OF BURDEN: WISE DOGS & ELDRITCH MEN #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Beasts of Burden is one of the best creator-owned properties in comics today and “Wise Dogs & Eldritch Men” make it clear that will remain true for the foreseeable future. Even after years of stories and history, it still tells a story so welcoming and vibrant that it feels like one of the best first issues of 2018. Dewey’s addition to the creative team makes for a perfect fit as he brings the dogs and their environment to life with no need for exaggeration. While there are monsters and magic present, simply watching this pack interact with their world reveals all the magic that comics are capable of. Whether or not you’ve ever heard of Beasts of Burden before, this introduction offers a great starting point, one that already appears to be leading to even greater thing. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

BEDTIME GAMES #9

Bedtime Games gets creepier and creepier, as the demonic Mr. Bedtime inches closer and closer to the three protagonists of the story. Bedtime Games has lots of creepy elements, but it seems to be skirting around exploring the real psychological issues the characters are facing. All three of the main characters have some serious baggage, to the point where you’d feel an antagonist like Bedtime would use it to his advantage. However, we haven’t really seen much of that, and because of that Bedtime seems more like a supervillain than the center of a true horror story. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

BETTY AND VERONICA: VIXENS #9

The penultimate issue of this arc advances the story in some pretty major ways, but it doesn’t make the impact that it absolutely could. The Vixens’ attempts at rescuing Cheryl and the other kidnapped girls comes to a head in some sort of way, while Veronica attempts to take matters into her own hands. There are some really interesting and profound character beats here, but other moments just fall a little flat in terms of significance, especially when paired with Cabera’s art style. Vixens still has a heck of a lot of potential, and here’s hoping it will get a chance to reach that potential. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK HAMMER: AGE OF DOOM #4

If you’re a fan of comic books that have a whole lot goin’ on, Black Hammer: Age of Doom #4 might be for you. Scenes switch suddenly in an almost jarring fashion and at times, the book finds itself quite convoluted throughout. While everything eventually comes to a head, it’s a little too late to make much sense at all. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

BRITANNIA: LOST EAGLES OF ROME #2

For a story about the world’s first detective, there is very little detective work to be found in “Lost Eagles of Rome.” The narrative moves to Egypt in the second issue, but much of the dialogue and plotting is stuck in Rome as the central conflicts and motivations are repeated with very little added. Much of the time spent in Egypt is used to cover historical elements that are likely to be familiar to readers, including a visit to the Library of Alexandria. While this provides a potent setting, it never shines on its own as it focuses primarily on characters and leaves the world for only a handful of establishing panels. It’s a disappointing second chapter, one that does little to play on its premise or move the story along. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER: SEASON 12 — THE RECKONING #3

While comic books are sometimes used as a way to continue the stories told in television series the truth is a comic book isn’t an episode ot television. It’s a point that is very clear in Buffy The Vampire Slayer Season 12 #3. The penultimate issue of the series run, there is a lot of action and interesting developments set to propel the story into its conclusion. Unfortunately, the issue takes consumes a lot of pages and panels in smaller, more mundane exchanges and while that works on television, here it only serves to muddy the story and delay the action in a way that doesn’t really feel necessary and distracts from the real meat of the story, which, in this case, is a somewhat cliche moment with the villain doing something unexpected by the characters but totally obvious to the readers. Overall, kind of a mundane and average read. Here’s to hoping they pull out all the stops next issue to make up for it. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

COLD SPOTS #1

Cold Spots exits the gate strong, but never quite recaptures the momentum in its early pages. Writer Cullen Bunn is at home with stories that interject horror elements, and in the first few pages we see what this series is capable of. It slows down though after that initial sequence, and while it never loses you it doesn’t hit those highs again, even with the last few pages. The art of Mark Torres is a good fit for this type of story, and the sparser pencils and do lend things a fittingly eerie feel. The series shows potential, but it hasn’t quite grabbed me just yet. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

CURSE WORDS: SUMMER SPECIAL #1



While this “Summer Special” may provide fans of Curse Words with a much needed dose of the regularly funny comic, it doesn’t offer much else. The story itself is a perfunctory excuse to get the original Nine into swimsuits and up to some hijinks. Those hijinks are a step below the standard that the ongoing series has established with only a few solid laughs sprinkled throughout its extended page count. For the most part it functions as a reminder of who these sorcerers were before things started to go awry in Curse Words #1; they are individuals who no longer exist or have already been explored. There is something of an origin story buried in here, but it’s one that doesn’t need to be told as readers have been aware of any related surprises for long enough. This issue is only for fans who are already dedicated to the series and possess a completionist mentality. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

DAYS OF HATE #7

Days of Hate settles back into its narrative much like a fresh episode of television after a break, complete with a caption denoting how much time has passed. Rather than pushing the story forward it focuses on re-establishing character relationships and the status quo in this dystopic America. That may read better in a completed collection, but as a single installment it reads as a comic playing for time and stretching out the plot. Splash panels of various landscapes remain an impressive feature of this series though with several glimpses of Philadelphia providing plenty for fans of Zezelj to drool over. It simply isn’t enough to make this feel like an unfortunate slowing after the build across the first half of Days of Hate. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DIE!DIE!DIE! #2

The second issue of Die!Die!Die! doesn’t slow down in the slightest. While the level of gore and action is no longer shocking, the method in which they are delivered and twists from within the limited cast of characters upset the stock tropes of the genre. There are multiple panels of stabbings and shootings that actually earn the accolade of “jaw dropping.” Sex and cursing are used in gratuitous fashion, but read as lampshading of the action comics genre. The conspiracy in this story isn’t critique but an excuse for ridiculous violence, and the narrative seems aware of that. It doesn’t make the thin strands of plot much more palatable, but it does all the issue to focus on the bloody action, which is quite excellent. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

HIT-GIRL #7

This issue of Hit-Girl is all action in a scenario where the chips seem to be stacked against the eponymous hero. Both she and her guardian are injured and vastly outgunned, but despite having recently pulled her leg from a bear trap that injury only makes its presence known when it is convenient for the plot. Much of the action follows a course that readers of prior Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl comics will expect, marching along to the script of almost every action movie ever, including a tragic twist and set up for a final showdown. While Risso delivers some excellent pages and one particularly good spread, it’s all very convenient and trite. In the world of action comics there are far more inventive and captivating stories and this well trod ground just doesn’t deliver enough to match its cover price. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #8

The newest installment of Jughead: The Hunger reads like a giveaway on Free Comic Book Day. It’s a summary via newscaster of everything that has occurred in the series so far with only one notable addition to the ongoing story; that seems gratuitous considering there’s a recap page providing the same details before the story even begins. The storytelling methods are yanked directly from mockumentary film and television, and don’t work nearly as well in the comics medium. Characters all speak in the same style, often creating an offputting effect. There’s little to be said for presentation either, which does its best to reexamine events that were already displayed in splash pages. The unnecessary addition of a supernatural twist on the historical death of Mary Jo Kopechne at Chappaquiddick helps to clarify exactly what this issue is: unexamined, poorly considered, and cheap. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

LUMBERJANES #53

When the Lumberjanes are hunting for buried treasure, everybody wins. Shannon Watters and Kat Leyh are on their A-game here, showcasing each member’s most endearing traits. It’s hard not to laugh at Ripley’s sugar-rushed antics or April’s gung-ho attitude, and Dozerdraws brings those antics to life with delightful visuals from beginning to end. That also features one surprisingly frightening moment that you’re not expecting, and it was nice to see that small horror element thrown in. This issue showcases everything you love about Lumberjanes, and you’ll wish the next issue was already here. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

QUANTUM AND WOODY #9

The stakes are certainly raised as Quantum and Woody continue to explore what exactly has happened to their timeline, but the story itself is advanced only in the most minute fashion. Much of the issue is spent restating the premise of mixed-up realities with some solid jokes interspersed in dialogue. It’s only at the end of the issue that anything really occurs to move the story forward, and even this seems like an unrelated event (although that likely isn’t the case). Displays of a kaiju and catastrophic events are underwhelming with line work that sketches out scenes with little impact. The story is there, but there’s little tension to be found in its presentation. This is a disappointing follow up to a great introductory issue for the arc. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

REDNECK #14

After reading a lot of Cates’ recent Marvel fare, it’s nice to know that he hasn’t lost his touch when it comes to writing about vampires in the heart of Texas. The subtleties of Redneck‘s earliest issues are once again present in the new installment, while the issue simultaneously weaves in a slew of new characters, and the biggest storyline the series has yet to undertake. Just like each of the 13 issues that have come before, this month’s Redneck feels like the most genuine and well-written work in Cates’ current library, and that’s saying a lot. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

REGULAR SHOW: 25 YEARS LATER #3

It’s hard not to say what I’ve already said, so I’ll just repeat myself once again: Regular Show: 25 Years Later is so much more than another cartoon comic adaptation. This book finds ways to explore the fears of getting older, and the difficulties of letting go of your past. Fortunately, for fans of the actual show, the comic doesn’t miss a beat and looks like it was pulled straight from the screen and put on the page. If you’ve never watched the show before, that’s totally okay. This comic is still for you. This comic is for everyone, and it would do you well to give it a shot. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

SHADOWMAN #6

Sometimes you have to go backwards before you can truly move forward, and Shadowman is a perfect example of that method in action. Jack Boniface wasn’t the strongest or most engaging character when the book started, but writer Andy Diggle has slowly highlighted his weaknesses and given him a examples of what to do better by showing him previous bearers of the Shadowman role, and this latest example might be the best thus far. Coupled with strong artwork from Renato Guedes, the latest bearer shows the kind of grit and determination that we want from Boniface, and if he can take these lessons to heart, the potential for our Shadowman is sky high. Who knew the key to building the best Shadowman lied in taking him out of the equation for awhile? It looks like it’s working. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

SHANGHAI RED #3

Shanghai Red is a revenge thriller unlike any other on the shelves, and its biggest strength, by a long shot, is the creation of its characters. Everyone who appears in the book, especially the title character, feels wholly genuine and completely unique. The rugged art only gives them more personality. While the overall tale is about revenge and justice, at its core, the book is about beautiful characters and difficult, realistic relationships. There’s no shortage of either in Shanghai Red. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #85

After the previous arc dealing with the Rat King and the Pantheon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #85 feels like a bit of a breather. The focus shifts back to more street level concerns, with the Turtles returning to New York again encountering Leatherhead. The return of Brahm Revel on art duties is welcome. Revel’s dark lines adds a shadowy touch to the Turtles’ world. Combined with Revel’s streamlined characters, it looks like something out of the Mike Mignola school of art, which turns out to be a good fit for the Turtles and their world. This is another solid issue that will leave Turtles fans happy. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

THRILLING ADVENTURE HOUR #2

Quite frankly, it’s hard to not have a good time as you read through this title. Thrilling Adventure Hour #2 continues to be a roll-on-the-floor-laughing romp as the group continues their little ghost hunt. While there’s really nothing in this issue in terms of sustenance or any hidden deep thoughts on life, this comic book nows exactly what it is and the creative crew behind embraces that to the fullest. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

TMNT BEBOP & ROCKSTEADY HIT THE ROAD #4

Bebop and Rocksteady Hit the Road continues its strange, zig-zagging road trip story as the titular mutants close in on New York City and a showdown with the Earth Defense Force. The issue once again feels surprising dense considering the subject matter and the pace still feels a bit off, but Bebop and Rocksteady’s dimwitted antics and the frustration of it causes Agent Ravenwood and the EDP is still entertaining. This issue feels like connective tissue put between the over-the-top chase scene that made of up most of the previous issue and what looks to be an action-heavy climax, but it is still worth the ride. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

WITCHBLADE #7

Witchblade #7 serves as a soft reset of sorts for the series, as it jumps forward three months. Alex, the current wielder of the Witchblade, has a better handle on her powers and is now chasing demons in New York with regularity. However, while she’s got a better handle on her powers, she’s still dealing with some unresolved issues — her childhood love is back from the dead and there’s someone who knows about the Witchblade and wants to kill her. This issue marks the start of an intriguing second arc, and I have a funny feeling we’ll soon see some ties to some of the other Top Cow Artifacts soon. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5