Marvel Fan Art Imagines Kevin Feige As The Punisher

Over the years, there have been many iterations of The Punisher on the big and small screen. Most recently, the Marvel character was portrayed by Jon Bernthal on Netflix. The antihero has also been played by Thomas Jane, Dolph Lundgren, Norman Reedus in animation, and more. Bernthal’s version was never officially part of the MCU and it’s currently unclear what the future holds for the character. However, one person we never expected to see donning the skull is Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige. Recently, artist BossLogic shared a cool look of Feige as Frank Castle.

“Breaking – #KevinFeige has cast himself as the Punisher due to all the leakers within Marvel Studios,” BossLogic joked. You can check out the art below:

Earlier this month, Bernthal had an upsetting response when asked about a potential Marvel comeback.

“You know, we’ll see,” Bernthal told ScreenRant while promoting his new indie film Small Engine Repair. “I mean, honestly, I don’t think about it very much. I’m really happy — look, we’re all enormously blessed to be doing this. I can say for the other guys that you’re talking to as well, we really love this. We really love doing this. We work hard at it, we support our families by it, through it, but we never lose touch just how grateful we are to be in the position that we are that we get to do this for a living. I like to do this. I like to work with people I really respect and love and admire and make stuff with. This kind of project is precisely, it’s exactly the kind of stuff I want to be doing. So, whatever else comes, you know, kind of down the road, comes. But, this is something that’s really worth celebrating.”

As for Feige, he recently spoke with CinemaBlend about the future of the Avengers and Phase Four’s core team.

“I think you will see that question addressed and people struggling with that very question within the MCU right now,” Feige said when asked to reveal if the Avengers are active in Phase 4. “I think post-Endgame and Tony being off the board, and Steve Rogers being off the board, Sam Wilson is the new Cap, of course… what does it mean to be an Avenger? Is there a core team? Who’s leading it? Who’s financing it?”

The rest of Marvel’s 2021 line-up includes Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is now playing in theaters, What If…?, which releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays, Eternals in theaters on November 5th, Hawkeye premiering on Disney+ on November 24th, and Spider-Man: No Way home hitting theaters on December 17th.