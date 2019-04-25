Marvel Fan Art Transforms The Boys' Homelander Into the Next Wolverine

Marvel Studios is going to have a lot on their plate when they decide who will be the next actor to play Wolverine. Hugh Jackman made his mark with the character after playing him for almost 20 years. The actor made his swan song as Wolverine in 2017's Logan, which was directed by James Mangold. Fans have a lot of ideas of who could replace the actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with names like Taron Egerton, Henry Cavill and even Keanu Reeves being floated around. One digital artist seems to think that the actor who plays Homelander on The Boys, Antony Starr, would be a great choice as Weapon X.

An Instagram artist that goes by the handle of @Spdrmnkyxxiii created an awesome concept design that imagines the Homelander actor as Wolverine. Spdrmnkyxxiii gives the actor Wolverine's classic blue and yellow costume, but opts to leave the mask off and show him smoking a cigar. He also gives him a very similar hairstyle to Jackman, so it feels very much in brand for a live-action interpretation of the character. You can check out the Wolverine fan art below!

Recently, Avengers: Endgame directors The Russo Bros appeared on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast where Brandon Davis asked them a very interesting question: "If you had to work with [Chris] Evans on another Marvel film, from the Multiverse as a different character, who are you putting him in the movie as?" To which Joe Russo answers "Wolverine".

"Evans has incredible range and great physicality, and he's real good at body control," Joe Russo continued. "He's an incredible actor. I don't mean this in a bad way, but he's nothing like Captain America. Steve Rogers is very controlled and quiet, understated. Chris is energetic and funny and charismatic, and he brings a lot of energy to set. I'd love to see him do something like Wolverine."

While it'll likely be some time before we see Wolverine get recast, we have a ton of interesting Marvel Studios projects to look forward to, like the upcoming sequel Thor: Love and Thunder. Taika Waititi is returning to direct and will bring back Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

What do you think about Antony Starr as Wolverine? Do you have another actor in mind? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!