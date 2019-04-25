Marvel Fan Spots Something New About Groot’s Appearance in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Poster

Yesterday, the Internet was graced with a whole new set of Avengers: Endgame posters in honor of the film being one month away from its release. The set of 32 posters ranged from the characters who died in Avengers: Infinity War to those who plan to "Avenge the Fallen." Sadly, all those who were lost have posters featured in black and white to mark their deaths. One character who met a tragic end was Groot, the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy character who grew from baby to teen in-between the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Avengers: Infinity War.

Reddit user, u/BatmanHimself, took to the Marvel Studios subreddit, a page "dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU," to point out that Groot has embraced his teen self with what looks to be a goatee.

"Just noticed that teenage groot has a teenage 'goatee,'" they wrote.

As you can see, it definitely looks like Groot is embracing puberty. Many fans were quick to comment on the post, adding their own hilarious takes on the discovery.

"Grootee," u/jpoop1996 wrote.

"Treenager," u/ColbyBB added.

"That's a neck beard. Confirmed Groot is incel," u/chagoscifres joked.

"Just noticed that teenage groot has had a teenage 'goatee,'" u/full_of_ghosts corrected. Ouch!

Some fans are wondering if this means anything since Groot did not appear to have the extra chin stuble in Avengers: Infinity War. Of course, it could easily mean nothing! What do you think about Groot's look? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

