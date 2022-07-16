Captain America 4: Marvel Fans Anticipate SDCC Announcement After New Art Surfaces

We're officially a week away from San Diego Comic-Con, and the event is promising to bring a lot of surprises in the realm of geek culture. One of the most highly-anticipated parts of this year's convention is definitely the Marvel Studios panel, which is expected to outline some major reveals for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans have been speculating at length about what those reveals will be, and a newly-surfaced banner for the event definitely adds to the mystery. The banner, which you can check out below, shows art of Sam Wilson / Captain America (Anthony Mackie) alongside Sharon Carter (Emily Van Camp), who is clad in her iconic white costume from the comics. Given the recent reports indicating that The Cloverfield Paradox director Julius Onah will be helming the upcoming Captain America 4, fans have started to wonder if this banner confirms that some sort of announcement about the film will be presented during the SDCC panel.

Plot details surrounding Captain America 4 are currently under wraps, especially given the amount of time that has passed since Sam first suited up as Cap in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's series finale. Still, those involved with the production have indicated that it will present a decidedly different solo story from those of Sam's predecessor, Steve Rogers / Captain America (Chris Evans). Fans have speculated at length about Evans potentially reprising his role in Captain America 4, but it's unclear at this point if that will be the case.

"I think, [Sam's] not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing," Marvel's VP of Production and Development Nate Moore previously said on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. "Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm new Captain America.' What happens next? I think is fascinating because he's a guy. He's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we're going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I'm going to argue it's not being a super soldier. And I think we're going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson."

Keep scrolling to check out fans' speculation about Captain America 4, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Captain America 4 does not currently have a release date.