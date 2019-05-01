Marvel Fan’s Meme for How Avengers: Endgame Will Pass Avatar at Box Office Goes Viral

Avengers: Endgame is shattering box office records all around the world, and in just a week it has already moved into the top 10 highest grossing movies of all time. That’s pretty impressive only 6 days in, and one fan believes it will eventually surpass the number 1 spot holder on that list, the James Cameron technology extravaganza Avatar. It’s got some work to do before it can claim that top spot from Avatar, but @MrNiceGuy18_58 displayed their belief with the perfect GIF from Captain America: Civil War, with one subtle tweak.

The GIF replays the famous “On Your Left” moment between Captain America and Sam Wilson when the two future friends first met. Captain America has the Avengers: Endgame logo over him while Sam has the Avatar logo and is quite distressed about Steve lapping him so many times. It’s become a favorite online already, and many fans are hoping a predictor for the future as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the viral GIF for yourself below, which was posted with the caption “On Your Left”. #AvengersEndgame”

Not too long ago Endgame was in the #17 spot on the list, but now it has surpassed The Fate of the Furious ($1,236 billion), Incredibles 2 ($1,242 billion), Beauty and the Beast ($1,263 billion), Frozen ($1276 billion), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ($1,309 billion), Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($1,332 billion), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 ($1,341 billion).

It will likely end up passing a few other big-time Marvel movies on its way up the list, including Black Panther ($1,346 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1,405 billion), and Marvel’s Avengers ($1,518 billion).

That’s where the big challenge starts though, leading off with the film’s predecessor Avengers: Infinity War, which sits at #4 with $2,048 billion while Star Wars: The Force Awakens sits at #3 with $2,068 billion. Titanic sits at #2 with $2,187 billion while Avatar sits at #1 with $2,788 billion. We have a feeling Endgame could ultimately end up at the #2 spot when all is said and done, but catching Avatar will be a challenge, even for Endgame.

Still, if we’ve learned anything it’s to never count the Avengers out, so we aren’t going to. You can find the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!