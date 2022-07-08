Marvel Fans Are Already Sharing Thor 5 Hopes and Predictions
Thor: Love and Thunder is barreling forward with a massive opening weekend box office haul, tallying just over $302 million in its first weekend in theaters. Though Marvel Studios has yet to announce it, chances are the franchise is getting a record-setting fifth flick, becoming the first property within the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get five movies. In fact, fans are already sharing what they think the follow-up should include; so much so, the potential sequel is a trending topic on Twitter.
Despite helming both Thor: Ragnarok and Love and Thunder, filmmaker Taika Waititi said earlier this month he wouldn't want to tackle a fifth Thor film "immediately."
"It's just got to be something that's at least, that no one expects. With Love and Thunder, we were like, what would be good after Ragnarok? What could we do? And I was thinking, well, I like kind of like playing with the fans a little bit," the director said in an interview with Uproxx. "And I was like, the thing that no Thor fan really wants to see is the word 'love' in a Thor title. 'I'm Thor, and I go out and smash things and stuff.' No, but Thor being in love, the idea of love surrounding Thor, is actually pretty amazing. And there's a character I want to see."
Old Man Odinson
a logan type movie for thor 5 pic.twitter.com/YjsMbtIhZ2— ★ neo (@neogalaxite) July 8, 2022
Battle of the Gods
What could a #Thor 5 be about?— FanCulture (@FanCultureTalks) July 10, 2022
Battle Of The Gods!
Yes it’s too early to speculate but I think this one is pretty self explanatory given the second post credits. And I have a theory that Beta Ray Bill is in Valhalla seeing that his statue was in Ragnarok as a former champion. pic.twitter.com/QgRZPGkVQ5
No Hand
I hope in the next Movie, most probably Thor 5. He will grow a beard and lost a hand. Something like: pic.twitter.com/yu1p0T6ROM— Farhad Mammadzade (@FarhadMammedza1) July 10, 2022
Iron Maiden
Thor: Ragnarok – Led Zeppelin— Tom (@tomxairey) July 10, 2022
Thor: Love & Thunder – Guns N Roses
Thor 5 – Iron Maiden
Give Taika a Blank Check
and BRETT GOLDSTEIN OH MY GODD?? gimme gimme thor 5. im serious. give taika another blank check and leave him and the cast unsupervised in ocenia again!! if that means seeing brett in that skimpy outfit again, do it NOW— dee-uhn-druh (@diandrasdiandra) July 9, 2022
Leave Korg
please don’t bring him back in thor 5. pic.twitter.com/SAJhI0BYMe— kimberly. (@problemsthots) July 7, 2022
Chloe Zhao
chloe zhao for thor 5! pic.twitter.com/zd7f04MdES— Diz (@Thenamilf) July 10, 2022
Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters.
Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters.