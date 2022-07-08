Marvel Fans Are Already Sharing Thor 5 Hopes and Predictions

Thor: Love and Thunder is barreling forward with a massive opening weekend box office haul, tallying just over $302 million in its first weekend in theaters. Though Marvel Studios has yet to announce it, chances are the franchise is getting a record-setting fifth flick, becoming the first property within the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get five movies. In fact, fans are already sharing what they think the follow-up should include; so much so, the potential sequel is a trending topic on Twitter.

Despite helming both Thor: Ragnarok and Love and Thunder, filmmaker Taika Waititi said earlier this month he wouldn't want to tackle a fifth Thor film "immediately."

"It's just got to be something that's at least, that no one expects. With Love and Thunder, we were like, what would be good after Ragnarok? What could we do? And I was thinking, well, I like kind of like playing with the fans a little bit," the director said in an interview with Uproxx. "And I was like, the thing that no Thor fan really wants to see is the word 'love' in a Thor title. 'I'm Thor, and I go out and smash things and stuff.' No, but Thor being in love, the idea of love surrounding Thor, is actually pretty amazing. And there's a character I want to see."

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.