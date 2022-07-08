Thor: Love and Thunder Director Doesn't Want to Do Thor 5 "Right Now"





Thor: Love and Thunder's director doesn't want to do a Thor 5 "right now." Uproxx had the chance to sit down with Taika Waititi to discuss his new MCU smash. During the conversation, the question of where to take Thor next emerged. The director said, "Well, yeah, not right now. If Chris was into it and stuff, I'm sure there's an even crazier thing that we could probably come up with." So, it's going to take some truly wild story beats to lure Waititi back to the property after Love and Thunder. In the world of Marvel, things can change quickly, but it does sound like a sequel is more than a year down the road. However, Thor will probably be back before his next solo outing. Check out some more of his reasoning right here down below.

"It's just got to be something that's at least, that no one expects. With Love and Thunder, we were like, what would be good after Ragnarok? What could we do? And I was thinking, well, I like kind of like playing with the fans a little bit," the director added. "And I was like, the thing that no Thor fan really wants to see is the word 'love' in a Thor title. 'I'm Thor, and I go out and smash things and stuff.' No, but Thor being in love, the idea of love surrounding Thor, is actually pretty amazing. And there's a character I want to see."

The series star actually told Australia's TODAY about Love and Thunder. He says that this movie was Waititi at his most audacious. "It was Taika at his craziest. Taika, normally, is kind of at an 11, so you can do the math there," Hemsworth explained. "He described it as like he'd been given the keys to the kingdom, and someone said, 'Here, if a seven year old was making a movie, what would you do?' He said, 'Well, I want to put this in it. I want to do this. I want to try this.' And everything he suggested, I said yes to, and then we had this insane film in front of us."

Marvel Studios describes the ride of Thor: Love and Thunder: "The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

Would you be down for another Thor with Waititi at the helm? Let us know down in the comments!