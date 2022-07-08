Thor: Love and Thunder will score the third-biggest box office opening of the year and the biggest ever for a Thor movie. The latest Marvel Studios film will bring in $143 million in its first three days at the domestic box office, which meets domestic projections, albeit on the lower end. Together with the film's international haul, that's enough to earn back it's considerable production budget. The total is a career-high opening for director Taika Waititi as well as for Natalie Portman, who returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster, now with the power of Thor (Portman's previous best was Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith with $108 million, a film in which Waititi forgot she appeared). The opening ranks behind only Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' $187.4 million opening and Jurassic World Dominion's $145 million in 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder has received mixed reviews from critics. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson award the film a 3.5-out-of-5 score. In her review, she writes:

Thor: Love and Thunder is undoubtedly a change of pace, whether compared to Thor: Ragnarok, Phase Four of the MCU, or even the larger tapestry of superhero adaptations. The film's heartfelt and reverential core feels perfect for its crop of characters and for the current cultural moment, but that perfection is hindered by bizarre structural choices and inconsistent CGI. At times, that messiness only further adds to the charm of Love and Thunder and its imperfect crop of characters, but it does stop the film from becoming another game-changing entry within the MCU. Luckily, just enough of Thor: Love and Thunder manages to charm and delight – especially its stellar ensemble cast – to still make it a worthwhile encore.

Also at the box office this weekend, Minions: The Rise of Gru continues to perform well. The animated film will cross $200 million this weekend. The complete list of top 10 films at this weekend's box office is in the works.