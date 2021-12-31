Marvel Went To Great Lengths To Keep Kingpin’s Casting In Hawkeye Secret

Marvel used every tool at their disposal to keep Kingpin’s casting in Hawkeye a secret. This covered all levels of the production, including costume designer Michael Crow. He talked to Insider about crafting Vincent D’Onofrio’s look for the Disney+ show. However, Crow says that when he initially asked for some more information on how to approach a “surprise character”, he received a call from Marvel Studios producer Trinh Tran. She told him to not worry about that for right now, but to keep it in mind for later because “it’s a big secret.” So, there was an air of mystery behind the scenes, but some of the biggest players also knew. It seems as though D’Onofrio didn’t get fitted for his costume until late in the process. And when he did, the Daredevil star left quite an impression on the crew. He even had some input on how this appearance of Kingpin would differ from the Netflix series.

“I didn’t know until about maybe halfway through filming,” Crow revealed. “I think in the original script it was scripted as another character. Like something from the [Matt] Fraction [Hawkeye] comic books, but not Kingpin. I started asking questions about what we wanted to do, how do we wanna approach it? And I got an immediate phone call back from Trinh Tran [Marvel Studios Producer]. And she just said: ‘We’ll talk about that a little bit later. We’re not ready to talk about that yet, but it’s not gonna be that [the character from the script]. It’s a big secret.’”

“Once I was told that Vincent was coming back, we had about two months to create costumes for Kingpin,” he added. “We did a lot of long-distance fittings because [D’Onofrio} was working on another show in New York at the time. I didn’t see him until the very last minute and I mean, he is truly a lovely gentleman. A pleasure to work with.”

“Vincent was integral in creating the character and a lot of the ideas stemmed from what he wanted to do with the character and you know, things that he had always wanted to take directions,” Crow admitted. “He wanted to approach the character as a little more like down and out and grittier than he had previously been presented in the other show.”

