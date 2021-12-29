Marvel’s Daredevil Lands on Netflix Top 10 After Spider-Man, Hawkeye Appearances

Following the return of Charlie Cox as the “really good lawyer” Matt Murdock, aka the man without fear, in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D’Onofrio’s long awaited reprisal of Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, in Hawkeye, Marvel fans are celebrating. The two characters made their debut on the Marvel/Netflix series Marvel’s Daredevil and a return within the MCU seemed like a pipe dream, but now that it’s here people are going back to where it all started. Fans have started watching Marvel’s Daredevil enough now that it has officially landed on the Top 10 TV shows on the streaming service in the United States.

As of this writing, Marvel’s Daredevil is officially the #10 TV show in the United States on Netflix, a true feat for the TV series as Netflix’s daily-updated Top 10 list wasn’t even a thing when the show premiered any of its three seasons. Marvel’s Daredevil and each of the other Marvel/Netflix shows (Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher) were all cancelled in the later part of 2018 by the streamer and Netflix’s Daily Top 10 didn’t debut until February of 2020. With renewed interest in these characters though, and uncertainty of if the show’s events are “canon” with the Marvel Cinematic Universe or not, the completionists among us appear to be going back to relive the series or perhaps experience it for hte first time.

You can find the full Top 10 TV shows on Netflix below

#1 The Witcher

#2 Emily in Paris

#3 The Silent Sea

#4 The Queen of Flow

#5 Cocomelon

#6 Daughter From Another Mother

#7 WWII In Color: Road to Victory

#8 The Thundermans

#9 MAID

#10 Marvel’s Daredevil