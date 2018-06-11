Marvel Infinity Gauntlet SDCC Exclusive Pin Mates Set Available in Limited Quantities

The Entertainment Earth exclusive Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Pin Mate set and the Marvel’s Mutants Pin Mate set supplement will be available in individually numbered, limited edition sets of only 1500 each at booth #2343 during San Diego Comic-Con 2018. However, you can submit a pre-order now for both sets in the event that supplies remain after the show. Here’s why that might be a good idea for collectors…

First off, the Infinity Gauntlet set is the largest Pin Mates set ever produced. It contains 16 wooden Pin Mates based on the legendary 1991 comic series created by Jim Starlin, George Pérez, and Ron Lim. In fact, the figures are packed out recreating the iconic “hero charge” cover from Infinity Gauntlet Issue 3. The Thanos Pin Mate is packed on the reverse side; recreating his famous “Come and Get me!” taunt from the cover of Infinity Gauntlet issue 4. The full list of figures in the set includes:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vision (number G02), Quasar (number G03), Doctor Strange (number G04), Iron Man (number G05), Nova (number G06), Hulk (number G07), Pip the Troll (number G08), Adam Warlock (number G09), Thor (number G10), Namor (number G11), She-Hulk (number G14), Drax the Destroyer (number G15), Captain America (number G16), Spider-Man (number G17), Cloak (number G19) and Thanos (number G20). A bonus Nebula figure (G01) will be added to the set for free when purchased at SDCC.

Because of licensing agreements, a Marvel’s Mutants Pin Mate set will be sold separately. The three figures contained therein will fill out the last three empty blister slots in the Infinity Gauntlet set. These figures include Wolverine, Cyclops, and Scarlet Witch in their 1991 outfits.

Made of solid wood and featuring highly detailed, brightly colored, 360-degree artwork, most Pin-Mate figures measure about 2-inches tall. The exceptions include Pip at 1 ¾ inches, She-Hulk at 2 ½ inches, Thanos and Drax at 3-inches, and Hulk at 4-inches.

Again, pre-orders will only only trigger if supplies remain after San Diego Comic-Con. So consider this as a fallback if you can’t attend the show. We also assume that pre-orders will ship out on a first come, first served basis, so interested parties should jump on this sooner rather than later. Shipping for any pre-orders that are fulfilled is expected to occur in August 2018.



Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.