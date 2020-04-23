Marvel Fan Picks Between Iron Man and Captain America in Civil War Final Exam

One Marvel fan is super excited about her final exam and Captain America: Civil War is right at the center of her course. Emily runs a fan account on Twitter and relayed her excitement about the 7-page paper on the socio-economic impact of choosing Team Cap or Team Iron Man in the conflict. Civil War had a bunch of themes running throughout, but the tension between those two personalities really brings the film home. People on Twitter were ecstatic to hear more about the process, but that will have to wait until it's completed. She argues that the social media platform has adequately prepared her for this day, and it is hard to disagree. MCU Twitter is a place where arguments get debated night and day, so your positions better be sharp.

“I took a class about marvel at my uni for fun, and our final exam is an essay about civil war, so I just wrote a 7 paged paper about the socio-economic impact of choosing team cap or team iron man,” she wrote. “twitter had prepared me for this I just wanna say thanks.”

For those looking about the information relating to the university and the country, you won’t be getting it from that fan account. She’s taken all the precautions to ensure that nobody does anything creepy or doxxes her.

Emily continued, “Anyways, some of y’all think I’m lying bc I won’t say the name of my uni, but that's bc I've been doxxed on here before and I don’t feel comfortable giving out my personal information. 7 pages is normal for a final exam, and I’ve tweeted ab this class before.”

Here’s Marvel’s official synopsis:

Marvel’s “Captain America: Civil War” finds Steve Rogers leading the newly formed team of Avengers in their continued efforts to safeguard humanity. But after another incident involving the Avengers results in collateral damage, political pressure mounts to install a system of accountability, headed by a governing body to oversee and direct the team. The new status quo fractures the Avengers, resulting in two camps—one led by Steve Rogers and his desire for the Avengers to remain free to defend humanity without government interference, and the other following Tony Stark’s surprising decision to support government oversight and accountability.

