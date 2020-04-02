Best Tweets from ComicBook.com’s Quarantine Watch Party of Captain America: Civil War

The latest Quarantine Watch Party from ComicBook.com took place tonight as host Brandon Davis, staff members Adam Barnhardt, Evan Valentine, Megan Peters, Joseph Schmidt, and ComicBook Nation co-host Janell Wheeler all watched Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War together with Marvel fans and readers around the country, synched-up from afar thanks to nationwide social distancing. Fans had thoughts and jokes throughout the film and we’ve collected the best reactions and jokes to tonight’s Quarantine Watch Party below!

The first Quarantine Watch Party events called for joint viewings of The Avengers and The Dark Knight. Both created Twitter trends before the movies came to an end, while uniting fans of the titles who are missing going to the movies and Comic Con events around the world. While people aren’t cosplaying for the Watch Party (yet), they are connecting with new friends with similar interests, and have a fun, safe time enjoying popular movies — some seeing the films for the first time.

Future Quarantine Watch Party events are in the works, as our own Brandon Davis confirmed that plans are in motion for Doctor Strange’s Scott Derrickson and Deadpool’s Rob Liefeld very soon. Check back here for more details on those events and participate in the live-tweeting to see yourself featured on the next roundup!

Homecoming

I always find it slightly amusing that one of the words of Bucky’s trigger is ‘Homecoming’ – that was deliberate right? #QuarantineWatchParty #CaptainAmerica — 𝕄𝕒𝕥𝕥 🙏🏽 (@_MrMattWhelan_) March 20, 2020

Snack check

Some words you need to know if you want to mind control me: Arby’s, Sour Patch Kids, Honeybuns, and Cupcakes.#QuarantineWatchParty — Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) March 20, 2020

Facts is facts

And I’m ignoring the fact that Maria Stark should have strangulation bruising which also says murder because that is nitpicky — Plague Writer (@LeahCsMovies) March 20, 2020

Solid Team but let’s workshop the name

Personally, I’m Team “Don’t trust the former General whose MO is weaponizing superheroes and spent half a decade trying to lobotomize one of our teammates.” #QuarantineWatchParty #CivilWar — Stephanie Smith (@slwordsmith) March 20, 2020

Look how they massacred my boy

Remember when we all thought Crossbones was gonna really matter and then he exploded in the first few minutes #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/3opZZ2EbyD — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 20, 2020

Team CAP All the Way

And that’s why it’s Team CAP. #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/xtdRDwEB3F — m a f e r (@MaferNitro_) March 20, 2020

It’s all connected

RIP Sokovia

“Sokovia is a really bad dumb fake country name.” -Lauren#QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/7mkNA20BHN — Evan (@EVComedy) March 20, 2020

It’s down there somewhere let me take another look

WHERE’S THE MISSION REPORT LEBOWSKI#QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/I5ztVuDCnk — Marvel Stan who couldn’t think of a name (@SaMmYb0i___) March 20, 2020

Old Man Cap??

Forever wishing the dude in the bottom left of the frame was Old Man Cap coming full circle somehow. #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/zenOf6tNbZ — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) March 20, 2020

Why are you running??

New meaning to WATCH Party

He did that flex for us

Cap didn’t need to flex this hard on everyone but he still did anyways 😩 #QuarantineWatchParty — supreme kai 🐝 (@CorderoJose10) March 20, 2020

Well when you put it that way

Tony had 36 hours to get Steve so he flew from Germany to NY and back again to blackmail a Super Teenager into lying to his guardian and fighting adults. Notably, did not try to register him for the Accords, weird. #QuarantineWatchParty — Plague Writer (@LeahCsMovies) March 20, 2020

Seriously tho

Spider-Man Homecoming and Civil War supercut

Keep in mind peter was making home videos before he went out and grabbed Steve’s shield #QuarantineWatchParty — Jamie 🌹 (@ouatlover468) March 20, 2020

Nice work vision

Wait Vision just destroyed a building to stop two people from reaching a plane? and he’s supposed to be the good guy? #QuarantineWatchParty — JK Schmidt (@woeisjoe) March 20, 2020

Black Widow remix?

Pretty sure a version of this scene is going to be in #BlackWidow.#QuarantineWatchParty — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 20, 2020

Safe social distancing is important

“Oh you want social distancing? Fine I’ll go to Siberia.” – Zemo#QuarantineWatchParty — Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) March 20, 2020

Nice Bucky

everyone: the winter soldier is a ghost story



everyone: he’s killed hundreds but no one knows who he is



the winter soldier: *kills howard & maria stark on a well-lit road, then looks directly into the security camera like he’s on the office*



hydra: jfc#QuarantineWatchParty — liz (@lzhrkns) March 20, 2020

He did it for him

Caption America really risked it all for this dude… #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/6fPFHVCaLk — Monet B (@monet_iam) March 20, 2020

Peek-a-boo

Remember this??