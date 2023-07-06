Marvel Just Confirmed Venom's Web-Fluid is Poop

Since Venom premiered in Marvel Comics as his own character, he harnessed some of Spider-Man's key abilities despite no longer being attached to the hero. Among those was web-swinging. One of the perks for Spider-Man while wearing the symbiote was no need to use his web cartridges anymore, instead relying on the suit itself to create webs to swing from around town. Venom continued to do this after Eddie Brock and countless others became his host, but now Marvel has offered a peak behind the curtain that no one asked for and which makes every Venom storyline previously published suddenly even more gross than you might expect.

This month's Venom #22, seemingly out of nowhere, drops a surprise nugget of information. Any time that you have seen Venom use his webbing? Be it to swing from a building, tie up a bad guy, or lasso someone out of the air, that webbing was made from his poop. In the issue, Venom, currently hosted by Eddie Brock's son Dylan, is fighting Flexo, another symbiote with ties to Marvel Comics from over eight decades ago. In an attempt to quickly dispatch his foe, Venom uses his web fluid to push Flexo out of the way, only for his inner monologue to note what it's actually made form.

"If you want more web-fluid after this, we need to eat," Venom tells Dylan. "Something Man-Sized." When Flexo notices the fluid, Venom says to him out loud, "It's Symbiote waste. It store it and then shoot strands of it all over the city .Don't blame me -- it's how i was raised."

(Photo: MARVEL)

The fight against Flexo continues however, who channels his own web-fluid, meaning, his own poop, and turns it into bullets with which he shoots Venom. Treated as a funny throwaway moment in the latest issue, this Venom revelation has completed altered how the character has operated since his inception. Will you ever be able to read a Venom comic the same way? Will the movies eventually acknowledge this crap-infused revelation? Time will tell, and your own mileage will vary. You can find the cover art and solicitation for the next issue of Venom below.

(Photo: MARVEL)

Venom #23

(W) Al Ewing (A) Ken Lashley (CA) Bryan Hitch

A NEW VISION OF TOXIN! Toxin is the offspring of the most dangerous symbiote in the history of the Marvel Universe: CARNAGE. But while Carnage and Cletus Kasady are separated and both devising machinations and plans of cosmic bloodshed and conquest, what has its progeny been doing? And will Dylan Brock or the Venom symbiote survive when they come face to face with this latest terrifying Toxin?! PLUS: Toxin isn't the only symbiote in this story who's unlike anything you've ever seen! The symbiote family is about to grow a little larger... and what's coming will change the continuing saga of the symbiotes FOREVER!

Rated T+

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: $3.99