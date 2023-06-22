Marvel's Venom Gets Another Upgraded Form

Spoilers for Marvel's Venom #21 will follow! After the previous Venom run made arguably the biggest wrinkle in lore for the Marvel hero, one might think a back to basics version was going to be written. Enter writers Al Ewing and Ram V, the later of whom departed after Venom #17, who have given Eddie Brock a wild and hard sci-fi storyline that makes the King in Black era seem quaint at times. Eddie Brock has found himself traveling across time and space, inhabiting symbiotes through different eras and worlds. Now the fan-favorite anti-hero has gotten a major new look.

As we noted, the new Venom series has been one with wild reveals. After Eddie managed to become unstuck in time and enter the Garden of Time, he's found other versions of himself that are trapped there as well, all forms that he will take on in his life. Brock has been able to find a way back to Earth at the right time but as Venom #21 puts it, he's got some loose ends to tie-up, and that includes getting rid of the other versions of himself that are still running around. Among those is Bedlam, a giant red version of Venom with a mean streak.

Appropriately titled "PAGES 2-19: THEY FIGHT," the issue is almost entirely Eddie Brock and Bedlam throwing down. Having reaniamted his own dead body and turned it into a symbiote of sort, Eddie is able to defeat his foe and then bond the Eddie body symbiote with what remains of Bedlam, creating an all-new Venom form. This version of Venom carries the crimson coloring of Bedlam with the markings of Venom's classic look. The biggest addition naturally is the two extra arms.

(Photo: MARVEL)

Will Venom keep collecting symbiotes and versions of himself to become the best version of Venom yet? Time will tell, but check out the photos of the new Venom form below both from this month's Venom #21 and the next issue, Venom #22. The full solicitation for the issue follows.

VENOM #22

(W) Al Ewing (A) Ramon Bachs (CA) Bryan HitchBLAST IN THE PAST! For months, Eddie Brock's consciousness has been displaced in time! You've seen what happens when he's flung himself to the far future of the Marvel Universe – now see what happens when he tries to traverse its past! Face to face with the mysterious FLEXO in the past, the part symbiotes have played in the Marvel U will take a surprising and new turn!

Rated T+

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: $3.99