Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Story Teases An "Original Take" on Venom

The official story description of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has teased an "original take" on Venom that will be seen in the highly-anticipated PlayStation 5 sequel. Currently, developer Insomniac Games has already confirmed that its version of Venom would be quite different from what fans are used to as Eddie Brock won't be playing Spider-Man's arch-nemesis. Despite this confirmation, very little is still known about the part that Venom will play in PlayStation's next big exclusive.

Found in the official description of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on the PlayStation website, some new teases of the game's storyline were outlined. As we've already seen, this text confirmed that villains like Kraven the Hunter, Lizard, and Venom would all be appearing in the PS5 title alongside other Spidey villains. And while this news is exciting enough on its own, it's the description's broad teases tied to Venom that are perhaps the most interesting.

"Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other and the ones they love, from the monstrous Venom and the dangerous new symbiote threat," says the story breakdown. "Explore an expansive Marvel's New York with faster web-swinging and the all-new Web Wings, quickly switching between Peter and Miles to experience different stories, epic new abilities and high-tech gear. Wield Peter's symbiote abilities and Miles' explosive bio-electric powers in battle against new and iconic Marvel Super Villains – including an original take on a symbiote-infused Venom, the ruthless Kraven the Hunter, the volatile Lizard, and more from the Marvel Rogues' Gallery."

In all likelihood, Insomniac Games won't fully reveal what makes its own version of Venom so much different until Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases. After all, sharing those bits of information ahead of time would surely spoil the narrative that Insomniac is looking to tell. Luckily, it seems like we should be getting a number of other looks at Spider-Man 2 in the weeks and months ahead as the game continues to quickly approach its launch date.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to release later this year on October 20 and will be exclusive to PlayStation 5. As of the end of this past week, the forthcoming sequel is also now available for pre-order.