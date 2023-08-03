Marvel Legends X-Men '97 Action Figures Are On Sale Now

First unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Hasbro has opened up pre-orders for the highly anticipated Marvel Legends wave of action figures based on the upcoming X-Men '97 animated series on Disney+. As the title suggests, the show will pick up where the iconic X-Men: The Animated Series from the '90s left off, complete with the original voice cast. Naturally, toy companies are in a tizzy over the prospect of releasing merch featuring Marvel characters in their classic costumes from the series, which is why Hasbro hit the ground running with Epic / Titan Hero Series figures and a Magneto roleplay helmet.

Of course, the X-Men '97 Marvel Legends figure wave is what fans are the most excited about, and your first chance to reserve them starts today. Details about each figure in the wave can be found below complete with pre-order links and a gallery of images.

"As an animated show, the original X-Men was the forerunner to some amazing action series," Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, VP of Animation at Marvel Studios previously said. "Everyone that is making X-Men '97, top-down, is a fan. On this project, instinctually, we knew exactly what this is. To bring this series forward and pick up that baton, and not just keep running at the same pace, but to really elevate. That's the responsibility."

Confirmed cast members for X-Men '97 includes Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Chris Potter as Gambit, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey/Phoenix, and Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler). Other fan-favorite X-Men characters confirmed to appear in the series also include Cable, Bishop, Sunspot, Morph and Forge.

The official synopsis for the show reads: "Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. Sinister comes in to try to end the X-Men once and for all."

It was thought that X-Men '97 would begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ in fall 2023, but that date may or may not be pushed back to 2024. When a firm release date does arrive, you'll be able to find it right here.