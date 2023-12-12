The First LEGO Marvel Drops For 2024 Include X-Men and Spider-Man: No Way Home Sets

LEGO capped off 2023 with the enormous Avengers Tower set, and they're hitting the ground running in 2024 with several new releases that includes the X-Men X-Jet. It's inspired by Marvel Studios upcoming TV series X-Men '97 on Disney+, which has spawned numerous toy releases despite not arriving in 2023 as originally intended. It's also the first fully fledged X-Men '97 set to launch from LEGO following some additions in their Minifigures Series 2 lineup.

Additional Marvel releases include a set inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home, Guardians of the Galaxy and more. A full breakdown is available below including a gallery of images, and keep in mind that all of these sets will be available to order at their respective links starting on December 31st / January 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET unless otherwise indicated. You can find more upcoming LEGO releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section.

Coming on March 1st, 2024:

10794 Team Spidey Web Spinner Headquarters ($54.99) / See at LEGO

10793 Spidey vs. Green Goblin ($19.99) / See at LEGO

What is X-Men '97 About?

Marvel Studios and Disney+ describes the series as follows, "Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. Sinister comes in to try to end the X-Men once and for all."

Rogue, Gambit, Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Gray, Beast, Cable, Bishop, Forge, and Morph are coming back to X-Men '97 and will accompanied by Nightcrawler and Sunspot. X-Men '97 follows Magneto leading the X-Men in Professor Xavier's absence. Mister Sinister will serve as the main villain in the series. "Sinister is back in a big way," X-Men '97 head writer Beau DeMayo previously revealed. "He is going to be holding the X-Men's fate in the fire and telling humanity...to face the future."

Confirmed cast members for X-Men '97 includes Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Chris Potter as Gambit, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey/Phoenix, and Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler). Other fan-favorite X-Men characters confirmed to appear in the series also include Cable, Bishop, Sunspot, Morph and Forge.

It was thought that X-Men '97 would begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ in fall 2023, but that date is going to be pushed back to 2024. When a firm release date does arrive, you'll be able to find it right here.