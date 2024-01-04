X-Men Marvel Legends Series Deluxe Angel Is Up For Pre-Order Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

First unveiled during a Marvel Legends livestream back in December, Hasbro has opened up pre-orders for the deluxe X-Men Angel, which will undoubtedly be a must have for many collectors. He comes with his red suit, wings, an alternate head, and alternate hands. Pre-orders for the Angel figure are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now priced at $34.99.

From the official description: "The high-flying Angel assists in the fight against Dark Phoenix and other threats to the X-Men, using his wings to take the battles to the sky. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Angel figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Uncanny X-Men comics. Marvel's Angel action figure is fully articulated with deluxe wings that can be posed to look like he is standing or flying for ultimate display potential. Marvel action figure set comes with 3 accessories to imagine different scenes with alternate head and hands. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6 inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections."

Note that the Angel figure debuted alongside a collection of Wolverine 50th Anniversary 2-packs and a second wave of Marvel Legends figures inspired by the upcoming X-Men '97 animated series on Disney+. Hasbro hasn't unveiled a release date for the wave, saying only that they will be available to pre-order in "early 2024" with a launch at some point in the Spring, so keep tabs on out Gear section for those reveals. With any luck, the pre-orders will coincide with the series debut on Disney+. We'll have to wait an see. In the meantime, you can get ready with the details listed below.