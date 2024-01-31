Marvel Legends X-Men '97 Wave 2 Action Figures Are Finally Going Up For Pre-Order

The X-Men '97 animated series on Disney+ was moved from its original fall 2023 release date to an as yet unknown date in 2024, but toys and collectibles moved forward anyway. In fact, they've been launching at a regular clip for the last 6 months or so, and the lineup now includes a second wave of Hasbro Marvel Legends figures that adds Magneto, Nightcrawler, Jean Grey, Goblin Queen, The X-Cutioner, and Cyclops. The wave was initially unveiled in December, but it looks as though pre-orders will begin on February 1st at 10am PT / 1pm ET, and they are expected to be available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon at that time.

The release date comes from Hasbro's Dan Yun and Entertainment Earth's Drop Zone calendar, so it's basically a lock. You can get ready with the details listed below. You'll also find links to order figures in Wave 1 and a gallery of images.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MAGNETO X-MEN '97 ACTION FIGURE ($24.99): Includes 2 alternate hands and an alternate head.

($24.99): Includes 2 alternate hands and an alternate head. MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES NIGHTCRAWLER X-MEN '97 ACTION FIGURE ($24.99): Includes 2 alternate hands and an alternate head.

($24.99): Includes 2 alternate hands and an alternate head. MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES JEAN GREY X-MEN '97 ACTION FIGURE ($24.99): Includes 2 alternate hands and an alternate hairstyle head.

($24.99): Includes 2 alternate hands and an alternate hairstyle head. MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GOBLIN QUEEN X-MEN '97 ACTION FIGURE ($24.99): Including alternate hands and power FX accessories.

($24.99): Including alternate hands and power FX accessories. MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES THE X-CUTIONER X-MEN '97 ACTION FIGURE ($24.99): Comes with 4 accessories including a lance and an arm cannon.

($24.99): Comes with 4 accessories including a lance and an arm cannon. MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CYCLOPS X-MEN '97 ACTION FIGURE ($24.99): Includes an alternate head, optic blast FX, and 3 alternate hands.

Hasbro first wave of Marvel Legends action figures based on the upcoming X-Men '97 animated series on Disney+ includes the following:

"As an animated show, the original X-Men was the forerunner to some amazing action series," Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, VP of Animation at Marvel Studios previously said. "Everyone that is making X-Men '97, top-down, is a fan. On this project, instinctually, we knew exactly what this is. To bring this series forward and pick up that baton, and not just keep running at the same pace, but to really elevate. That's the responsibility."

Confirmed cast members for X-Men '97 includes Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Chris Potter as Gambit, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey/Phoenix, and Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler). Other fan-favorite X-Men characters confirmed to appear in the series also include Cable, Bishop, Sunspot, Morph and Forge.

The official synopsis for the show reads: "Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. Sinister comes in to try to end the X-Men once and for all."

It was thought that X-Men '97 would begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ in fall 2023, but that date is going to be pushed back to 2024. When a firm release date does arrive, you'll be able to find it right here.