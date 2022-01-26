Marvel’s MODOK Stars Ben Schwartz and Sam Richardson Address Hulu’s Plans for Season 2

Marvel’s first foray into adult animation came with the stop-motion MODOK, created by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt. The series aired its first season on Hulu last year to critical acclaim, but word on a potential second season has been elusive since. According to MODOK stars Ben Schwartz and Sam Richardson, neither of them have been informed about their involvement in a second season.

“I was like, ‘Oh. Yeah, MODOK question. Okay. Yeah.’ I was like, ‘Oh, we both are!’ That’s right! It was so much fun. Jordan Blum put together such a great show. Patton [Oswalt] is a genius. Everybody in the cast is a genius. It was such a fun thing to play. I don’t know if there’s going to be a second season. At least, I haven’t been made aware of one,” Richardson recently told PopCulture.com while on a press tour for Apple’s The Afterparty.

Schwartz added, “No, I’ve heard that not yet. If it’s going to happen, it has not been a green light yet. But to be a part of anything Marvel is like a dream for me, and I’m assuming for Sam as well. I mean, we are people who love that world.”

MODOK was produced by Marvel Television, the former Jeph Loeb-led production house that has since been shuttered. Marvel Studios now effectively sees all film and television output involving Marvel-related characters and now even has their own in-house animation arm led by longtime producer Brad Winderbaum.

Earlier this month, Hulu content chief Craig Erwich cast doubt on the return of MODOK or Hit-Monkey, saying that was all Marvel’s decision to make. “Marvel and team will make the decisions for that franchise, and that brand,” Erwich told reporters at the streamer’s winter TCA stop.

Marvel Studios Animation already has a handful of projects in development, including a second season of Marvel’s What If…? and a continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series.

The first seasons of MODOK, Hit-Monkey, and Helstrom are all streaming on Hulu now.

