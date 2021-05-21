Marvel's MODOK Is Certified Fresh and Fans Love It

Marvel's MODOK has officially arrived, and fans are loving it. In addition to being the talk of Twitter, the Hulu series received the coveted Certified Fresh rating from Rotten Tomatoes on Friday. Now with 22 reviews, the Patton Oswalt-led series is 91-percent Fresh on the aggregator, with just two critics labeling the property as "Rotten."

"Though its tendency toward too-muchness may test some viewers' patience, slick stop-motion, a killer voice cast, and a seemingly endless well of jokes make MODOK an entertainingly chaotic diversion," the site's "Critics Consensus" reads.

Hulu's synopsis for the series can be found below.

In “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.”, the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet! The series stars Patton Oswalt (M.O.D.O.K.), Melissa Fumero (Melissa), Aimee Garcia (Jodie), Ben Schwartz (Lou), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Monica), Beck Bennett (Austin Van Der Sleet), Jon Daly (Super-Adaptoid) and Sam Richardson (Gary).

Keep scrolling to see what MODOK fans are saying.