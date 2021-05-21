Marvel's MODOK Is Certified Fresh and Fans Love It
Marvel's MODOK has officially arrived, and fans are loving it. In addition to being the talk of Twitter, the Hulu series received the coveted Certified Fresh rating from Rotten Tomatoes on Friday. Now with 22 reviews, the Patton Oswalt-led series is 91-percent Fresh on the aggregator, with just two critics labeling the property as "Rotten."
"Though its tendency toward too-muchness may test some viewers' patience, slick stop-motion, a killer voice cast, and a seemingly endless well of jokes make MODOK an entertainingly chaotic diversion," the site's "Critics Consensus" reads.
Henchmen, you have one job today: stream @Marvel's #MODOK, only on @Hulu! pic.twitter.com/xHo0joR0AZ— Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu (@MarvelsMODOK) May 21, 2021
Hulu's synopsis for the series can be found below.
In “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.”, the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet! The series stars Patton Oswalt (M.O.D.O.K.), Melissa Fumero (Melissa), Aimee Garcia (Jodie), Ben Schwartz (Lou), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Monica), Beck Bennett (Austin Van Der Sleet), Jon Daly (Super-Adaptoid) and Sam Richardson (Gary).
Masterpiece
I saw first two episodes of the #MODOK, it's a masterpiece, cinema and oh my gosh, it's favourite cartoon ever!!!— M.A.X. (@ManThingShill) May 21, 2021
Gonna Be A Good Day
I've got #MODOK , #ArmyOfTheDead AND #BadBatch to watch when I get home , AND I JUST DID PRETTY GOOD ON MY FRENCH TEST!! TODAY IS A GOOD DAY! pic.twitter.com/VTDKdOkbeC— Darragh🇵🇸|#RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@Darragh_Scanlon) May 21, 2021
Brian Knows
Yes! #MODOK is here! So damn good. pic.twitter.com/7QGDBwhEjd— Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) May 21, 2021
Give Us More
So I Watched Episode- 1 & 2 of #MODOK and I'll Say it's Amazing I Really Loved It.. The Animation Is Innovative and The Story so far And The Thinking Of The Directors and The Writers is Great in this... I Loved It !! I Want More🔥 #MODOKHulu
Thanks @pattonoswalt & @BlumJordan pic.twitter.com/mQbLTV5b3C— MD AFFAN AFSAR (@affan_afsar) May 21, 2021
Missing Out!
If you haven’t watched #MODOK on Hulu, you’re missing out!— The Girl With The Robert Smith Tattoo (@LA_woman3) May 21, 2021
Perfect Casting
#MODOK is so good. @pattonoswalt is the perfect casting— JonWoot (@JonWoot) May 21, 2021
Farm to Table
So yeah @MarvelsMODOK is already amazing because episode 1 gave Fin Fang Foom his own restaurant. #MODOK pic.twitter.com/Jok4xabRiC— NOLAnerdcast (@NOLAnerdcast) May 21, 2021
All 10 episodes of MODOK hit Hulu on May 21st. If you haven't signed up for Hulu yet you can try it out here.0comments
What other Marvel characters would you like to see get an animated series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
