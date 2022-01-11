Hulu Casts Doubt on Marvel’s Future, Including MODOK and Hit-Monkey Season 2

It looks like the days of Marvel Television may officially be over. During the platform’s winter TCA’s presentation, Hulu content boss Craig Erwich cast doubt on any future Marvel content arriving on the platform. The executive said the platform has no announcements to make regarding renewals for MODOK and Hit-Monkey, the two animated shows that were the last projects produced by the production studio once led by Jeph Loeb.

“Marvel and team will make the decisions for that franchise, and that brand,” Erwich told reporters on the call. Decider’s Alex Zalben says Erwich was quick to elude the question of whether or not projects would eventually land on the streamer.

At one point, MODOK and Hit-Monkey were supposed to crossover with two other shows in a shared animated universe on the streamer. At the same time, Marvel Television was also developing a live-action corner of the MCU that would have been rooted in horror, which included Helstrom and Ghost Rider, though the latter was eventually canceled.

Some fans of the franchise have long thought Hulu could be the home for some adult-oriented content from Marvel Studios, though the Kevin Feige-led outfit looks perfectly fine with its current arrangements with Disney+. As of now, the only R-rated content from Feige and company in the works is Deadpool 3.

“It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now,” Feige confirmed before adding, “It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”

The first seasons of MODOK, Hit-Monkey, and Helstrom are all streaming on Hulu now.

