Marvel Officially Announces Agatha: House of Harkness TV Series

Get ready for “Agatha All Along” to take over the world once again. Kathryn Hahn’s hilarious and slightly villainous Agatha Harkness was an absolute scene-stealer throughout WandaVision earlier this, becoming an immediate favorite amongst MCU fans around the world. It should come as no surprise that Marvel Studios is giving the beloved witch her own TV show. News of Agatha’s WandaVision spinoff series was first reported last month, but Marvel has finally made things official.

Marvel Studios celebrated Disney+ Day on Friday by releasing a new documentary special and making a bunch of announcements about the franchise’s streaming future. One of those announcements on Friday morning was the confirmation of Agatha’s series, which will be officially titled Agatha: House of Harkness. WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer will write and executive produce House of Harkness. Like all other MCU TV shows, the series will be released exclusively on Disney+.

https://twitter.com/disneyplus/status/1459200833883570178

There is a lot to explore with the Agatha character after her stint on WandaVision. A flashback showed Agatha turning on her coven and taking all of their power, so her past could be unpacked on the new series, giving fans a deeper look at her history before she pops up in other Marvel projects. Then again, she is still trapped in Wanda’s trap at the end of the series, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could open even more possibilities.

Agatha had quite a few memorable moments throughout her time on WandaVision, but nothing she did made waves with fans quite like her theme song, “Agatha All Along.” The reveal that Agatha was actually the villain of the series was set to a catchy tune and the song just exploded as soon as the episode aired. Hahn didn’t even know she’d be singing a song when she booked the part, and she certainly didn’t think it would be that big of a hit.

“No! No, I knew I was going to have a theme song, but I actually didn’t know I was going to be singing it until we were midway through shooting it and they were like, ‘Oh, we’re going to need you to sing,’” Hahn told . “I was like, ‘Great,’ but I had zero expectations that it was going to be the thing that would pop out. I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ It was really like it was [happening on] a different planet — it was like another us or another me, just this other thing that was happening. Someone was like, ‘You topped the Biebs!’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ The whole thing was so very, very surreal.”

