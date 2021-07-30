WandaVision’s Kathryn Hahn Had “Zero Expectations” About Agatha All Along’s Success

✖

WandaVision completely revolutionized fans' expectations of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it debuted earlier this year, with each episode of the live-action Disney+ series taking fans on a wild ride. One of the highlights of that journey might have been "Agatha All Along", the original song in the fifth episode that confirmed that Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) was really the Marvel antagonist Agatha Harkness. The sequence was undeniably a smash hit, with the song topping music charts and getting stuck in fans' heads for weeks. In a recent interview with Nylon, Hahn spoke about the theme song's success, and revealed how she was utterly unprepared for it.

"No! No," Hahn explained. "I knew I was going to have a theme song, but I actually didn't know I was going to be singing it until we were midway through shooting it and they were like, 'Oh, we're going to need you to sing.' I was like, 'Great,' but I had zero expectations that it was going to be the thing that would pop out. I was like, 'Wait, what?' It was really like it was [happening on] a different planet — it was like another us or another me, just this other thing that was happening. Someone was like, 'You topped the Biebs!' And I was like, 'What are you talking about?' The whole thing was so very, very surreal."

This echoes comments made by the song's writers, Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who were also surprised by how much the musical number took off.

"None of us knew this was going to be the song," Lopez explained to The New York Times. "We woke up that morning to find that it was all over the Internet, and it was like, 'This is awesome.'" In fact, the couple admitted they were "sort of sad" that the show was winding down and they "didn’t know if we’d have any hits come out" from the series.

"It’s got an Addams Family twist with an electric harpsichord," Anderson-Lopez explained. "It’s super-duper cool and feels like something you’d find in a haunted house." (In case you missed it, The Addams Family was one of the DVD sets shown in the most recent episode of WandaVision.)

"In a way, 'Agatha All Along' was there all along," Anderson-Lopez added. "We've been spoon-feeding a tritone that’s called the devil’s interval — the [soft voice] duh-duh-duh — throughout the series. And then ultimately, when the big reveal happens with the [thundering voice] DUH! DUH! DUH!, everyone had been hearing it steadily, so it felt like an old friend."

WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.