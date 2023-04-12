The Menu and Prison Break Star Paul Adelstein Joins Marvel for Mystery Project

Actor Paul Adelstein has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an undisclosed role, in a project that he has yet to be officially confirmed for. In one of the rare examples of a Marvel casting announcement, Paul Adelstein posted a photo of himself with a thick beard, wearing sunglasses and a Converse hat, wearing a puffy windbreaker jacket and a backpack. The caption on the photo reads: "ATL for the #MCU", a simple message that speaks volumes.

(Photo: Paul Adelstein/Instagram)

Paul Adelstein is best known for his villainous role as the terrifying government operative/hitman Agent Paul Kellerman on Fox's cult-hit series Prison Break (2005-2008, 2017) or his recurring role in the TV procedural darma, Chicago P.D. More recently Adelstein once again scored a breakout performance as part of the ensemble of The Menu, the cult-hit comedy-horror satire film released in 2022. In that film, Adelstein played "Ted," a sycophantic yes-man to legendary food critic Lillian Bloom (Janet McTeer). The role was a lot more subtle with its comedic strokes – that's all to say, it's hard to know which role (the scary one, the dramatic one, or the funny one) put him on Marvel Studios' radar, but that answer is sure to carry a hint about what kind of role Adelstein will play in the MCU.

At the time of writing this, there is a select number of Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and TV projects that are either currently filming in the Atlanta, Georgia, area – or are about to start production there:

Agatha: Coven of Chaos – Hard to imagine Paul Adelstein as part of this female-led ensemble. But not impossible.

Captain America: New World Order – Much easier to see Adelstein playing a government suit who may be secretly aligned with the villainous "New World Order" implied by the title.

Blade (2024) – It's expected that Blade could start filming in Atlanta next month. Adelstein definitely is an actor who has "vampire vibes" written all over him.

Thunderbolts – With so many connective threads expected between Captain America 4 and Thunderbolts, a government agent type played by Paul Adelstein could easily appear in both films.

Nothing in Paul Adelstein's IG post helps to give away any clues about which of these projects he could be part of. What would be your guess?

As stated, the MCU TV shows and movies mentioned above are currently in production or filming in Atlanta, for release in Marvel Phase 5.